Ducks September Series: 2024-25 Expectations for Pavel Mintyukov

The Anaheim Ducks were among the youngest teams in the NHL in 2023-24. Add in roster hopefuls Cutter Gauthier and Tristan Luneau, and this team gets even younger for the upcoming campaign. With the exception of those two, the rest of this young roster has at least a season under their belt. With that experience comes slightly higher expectations.

Many of these players impressed in their debut campaign. Pavel Mintyukov was one of them. We’ll jump to the defensive side of things as we continue our September series examining expectations for many Ducks. Let’s get into it.

Mintyukov Was 2023 Training Camp’s Biggest Surprise

Every NHL training camp has a couple of surprise cuts and additions. Mintyukov and Luneau were the surprises out of Ducks camp that made the NHL roster for the 2023-24 season. Both may have only been 19 at the time, but the promotion wasn’t without merit. Mintyukov, like a handful of other Ducks in the system, was a highly decorated prospect who accomplished much in his days in the Canadian Hockey League (CHL). He, along with Luneau and Olen Zellweger, took home Defenseman of the Year honors for the 2022-23 season as a member of the Ottawa 67s. He was a point-per-game player as a defenseman, not unlike Zellweger, and has the potential to be a game-breaking player from the blue line.

A Great Rookie Season Slowed by Injury

Mintyukov didn’t disappoint, especially early on. He collected his first goal in the Ducks’ home opener (his second career game) on a brilliant passing play between him and fellow rookie Jackson LaCombe, displaying his ability and desire to jump up in the play. It was the first of many times he used his offensive instincts to make an impact on the game. He went on to score three more times last season and collected 24 assists for 28 points in 63 games played. His four goals were good for third among Ducks defensemen, while his 28 points and points-per-game (P/G) average of .44 were both good for second, behind only Cam Fowler, who collected 39 points and a P/G of .48.

Not unlike many other Ducks last season, Mintyukov too found himself in and out of the lineup with various injuries. His missed time was split into two large chunks. At the time he exited the lineup the first time around, he was leading Ducks defensemen with 17 assists, ranked second among rookie defensemen, and 19 points, which ranked tied-for-second in NHL rookie scoring for defensemen. After missing five weeks, he returned to form and admirably filled an all-situations role on the blue line, which is no small task for a 19-year-old rookie. He commonly played with Ilya Lyubushkin until his trade to the Toronto Maple Leafs, and Fowler on the top defense pairing. Another injury ended Mintyukov’s season early, but not before he racked up another handful of assists and 20-minute games, including a season-high 26:23 in a 6-4 win over the San Jose Sharks on Feb. 29.

An Elevated Role and Greater Opportunity Awaits Mintyukov

With the youth movement in full swing in Anaheim, nothing is standing in the way of Mintyukov seizing a top pairing role with the Ducks this season. There may be another young defenseman or two who has something to say about it, but Mintyukov has the size, skill, and defensive potential to fill the role. I wrote earlier this summer that Fowler would soon be chased out of his role as the go-to, all-situations workhorse on the blue line, either by Mintyukov or Zellweger, given his decline in defensive proficiency and Mintyukov and Zellwegers’ collective ascension in the lineup. Turns out, Fowler may be on his way out of Anaheim anyway, as rumors are beginning to swirl about his desire to stay with the embattled club.

Pavel Mintyukov, Anaheim Ducks (Photo by Debora Robinson/NHLI via Getty Images)

Whether Fowler goes or not, there are roles available for taking on the blue line. At this point, Mintyukov possesses the better shot, passing ability, and offensive instincts than Fowler. He also is more likely to develop chemistry with young forwards as the young core grows together. Both power play units have a quarterback position available. The top pair on defense is far from decided, and there will be plenty of opportunity to seize late-game defensive responsibilities given the Ducks’ struggles to keep the puck out of their net. It’s open season as far as roles on defense go, and given Mintyukov’s impressive trial run in 2023-24, he’ll get every opportunity to claim the same or an even better role in 2024-25.

Mintyukov Will Establish Himself as a Top Pairing D-man this Season

Mintyukov’s rookie campaign validated his credentials as a top-flight defensive prospect. As is the case with players who make their NHL debuts as teenagers, durability became a problem, but assuming he got himself healthy and ready for the physical grind of a full campaign, he should be ready to assume one of the top four spots available on the Ducks’ blue line. He and Zellweger will likely battle it out for the “top pair”, but Mintyukov should come to training camp ready for that competition, which to this point has been reserved for franchise legends Scott Niedermayer, Chris Pronger, and Fowler in recent history. Improving his defensive game is a priority but given the elevated role he is likely to assume, Mintyukov can easily maintain or exceed his point total and pace from a season ago. Are 5-7 goals and 35-40 points reachable? Absolutely.