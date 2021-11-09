Ducks News & Rumors: Gibson, Terry & More

The first half of this week’s Anaheim Ducks News & Rumors looks back at John Gibson being named the NHL Third Star of the Week, as well as milestones for a pair of Ducks.

Gibson Named Third Star of the Week

Gibson was named the NHL’s Third Star of the Week after posting a 2-0-0 record with a .984 save percentage (SV%) and 0.50 goals-against average (GAA). He also had one shutout and stopped 44 of 46 shots in total.

After starting the season strong with two big wins against the Winnipeg Jets and the Calgary Flames, Gibson and the Ducks fell into a bit of a rut, with the Ducks losing the next four starts that Gibson made—two in regulation, one in overtime, and one in a shootout.

But the Ducks have been reinvigorated since their game on Halloween, when they beat the Montreal Canadiens thanks in part to Troy Terry and Ryan Getzlaf, with the latter tying Teemu Selanne for the Ducks’ all-time points lead that day. Gibson has been sharp as ever since that game as well, sporting a 3-0-0 record and allowing just three goals.

It will be important that he’s given time off between starts every now and then—his stats indicate a midseason dip in form every year—and backup Anthony Stolarz should provide adequate cover for when Gibson needs a break.

Terry Reaches Career-High in Goals

Terry’s goal on Sunday night was his eighth of the season and the highest total that he’s reached at the NHL level so far. The goal also extended his point streak to eleven games, the longest point streak by a Duck since the 2015-16 season. With 14 points in just 12 games, Terry is just seven points away from setting a new career-high in points. The 24-year-old’s hot start looks like the turning point in a player finally putting it all together.

“I think you guys can see it when I’m out there, I’m just having fun. I’m not thinking about it, I’m just trying to play hockey. I was able to get out to a good start and that just allowed me the freedom to relax and not try to force anything and that’s kind of where I’ve gotten myself the last couple of seasons; I’m just going out there and having fun and (it’s) just kind of a whole different mindset for me now.” via Bally Sports West

Troy Terry, Anaheim Ducks (Photo by Claus Andersen/Getty Images)

This season, there have been moments where last season’s version would have been easily shoved off the puck or outbattled in the corner. These issues are no more. Terry has looked both stronger and more confident with the puck and these qualities have allowed him to, in his own words, “have fun” this season.

Groulx Scores First NHL Goal

It’s already been a milestone season for many young Ducks like Mason McTavish and Simon Benoit. Bo Groulx was the latest to add his name to the list of Ducks who scored their first NHL goal this season with his empty-net tally on Sunday night against the St. Louis Blues.

He stripped the puck from David Perron, who was all alone in the defensive zone and skated a few strides before promptly depositing the puck into the open net. The goal is a prime example of how Groulx was able to earn a spot on the Opening Night roster—through his solid two-way play, hard work and determination.

“I’ve been having a lot of scoring chances lately and unfortunately it didn’t go my way. But tonight, I just saw the opportunity in front of me with Perron turning his back, so I just went at it and fortunately I had a really good bounce. It felt really nice to put it in.” via Bally Sports West

The Ducks will begin a short two-game road trip tonight in Vancouver against the Canucks before heading back across the border to face the newest team on the block, the Seattle Kraken. This will be the Ducks’ first time ever facing the Kraken and it should be a rowdy affair in front of the Kraken home crowd.