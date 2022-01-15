Ducks Prospects: McTavish, Colangelo & More

Many of the Anaheim Ducks’ prospects have had their games postponed recently due to COVID issues, but those who have been able to play are doing quite well. With those who were at the now-postponed World Juniors, back with their respective teams, we are just entering the stretch run for many of the collegiate and junior teams.

McTavish Traded to Hamilton

Mason McTavish was traded to the Hamilton Bulldogs on Sunday as the Bulldogs look toward securing a playoff spot. The Peterborough Petes, McTavish’s previous team, sit at the bottom of the East Division in the Ontario Hockey League (OHL). Getting assets for McTavish is key, seeing as the forward will likely be a full-time NHLer next season.

McTavish scored his sixth goal of the season last week upon returning from World Juniors camp and wasted no time in getting on the board for his new team, scoring in his first game with the Bulldogs on Tuesday.

Mason McTavish on his former team, the Peterborough Petes (Terry Wilson / OHL Images)

Though McTavish didn’t look out of place when he was with the Ducks earlier this season, it’s all about having him spend another full season at the center position and filling him with confidence as he dominates at the junior level. He’s been able to do that and could potentially do the same next month with Team Canada if named to the Olympic roster.

Colangelo Returns from Injury, Scores Twice in Three Games

Sam Colangelo has been out with injury since the beginning of November, but he returned with a bang, racking up 5 points in three games this past week. Notably, Colangelo had two goals on the power play. Colangelo’s three points last Saturday were also a career-high for him in a collegiate game. It’s nice to see the player doing well after such a long layoff.

Sam Colangelo, formerly of the Chicago Steel (Chicago Steel)

Drafted in the second round of the 2020 NHL Entry Draft by the Ducks, Colangelo now has nine points in 11 games this season with Northeastern. The forward only played in eight games for Northeastern last season due to the later collegiate season start and injury. He was also part of the Team USA roster that competed at the 2021 World Juniors, scoring one goal in seven games.

Quick Hits

Ethan Bowen extended his scoring streak to 7 games with goals in back-to-back games for the Chilliwack Chiefs. He now has 12 goals this season.

Joshua Lopina had three assists in the University of Massachusetts-Amherst’s doubleheader loss to the University of Michigan last weekend.

Olen Zellweger had an assist in the Everett Silvertips’ 6-2 win over the Spokane Chiefs last night.

Lucas Elvenes scored in his first game with the San Diego Gulls after being claimed off of waivers on Tuesday. Brent Gates, Jr.––who signed a professional tryout (PTO) last week––had the lone assist.

Kyle Kukkonen had an assist in the Madison Capitols’ 5-2 win over the Cedar Rapids RoughRiders last night.

Henry Thrun had a goal and an assist for Harvard University in their 4-1 win over Union College.

Jack Perbix, Jackson LaCombe and Blake McLaughlin combined for six points in three games this past week for the University of Minnesota. All three players scored a goal as well.

There could be news regarding the resumption of the 2022 World Juniors during the Beijing Winter Olympics, which means that McTavish, Zellweger, Sasha Pastujov, and Ian Moore could potentially get one more shot at playing for their respective countries at the junior level.

With McTavish on the shortlist of players expected to be named to Team Canada’s roster for the Winter Olympics, it would certainly be interesting to see him represent Canada again at the World Juniors.