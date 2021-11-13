Ducks Prospects: Pastujov, Alexander, Gulls & More

This week’s edition of Anaheim Ducks Prospects is once again headlined by Sasha Pastujov, who is setting the Ontario Hockey League (OHL) alight. There’s also news on Gage Alexander, the San Diego Gulls and other standout performances from Ducks prospects this past week.

Pastujov Torching OHL

Pastujov has had a Midas-like effect every time he’s touched the puck. The forward had a four-point effort last Saturday to fuel the Guelph Storm’s 6-5 victory over the Soo Greyhounds. He followed that up with another goal on Tuesday in Guelph’s 4-3 overtime win against the London Knights.

Think this kid likes scoring? He tickled the twine yet again last night against the Erie Otters, making it four consecutive games that he’s scored a goal on. Pastujov now leads the OHL in points with 26 and is tied for the league lead in goals with 14. He has played 15 games.

Alexander Continues Good Form, Harvard Boys Get on Scoresheet

Gage Alexander stopped 20 of 25 shots in the Winnipeg ICE’s 7-5 win over the Red Deer Rebels and followed that up with 27 saves in a 5-1 win over the Lethbridge Hurricanes. He is now 7-1-0 with a .916 save percentage (SV%) and 2.01 goals-against average (GAA). Elsewhere, Henry Thrun and Ian Moore were both on the scoresheet this week for Harvard University. Moore had an assist in their win over Colgate University last Saturday, while Thrun had a goal in their overtime loss to Northeastern University on Monday.

Gulls Get Contributions from Depth

Gulls forward Brayden Tracey hasn’t quite developed at the pace that some would have expected him to due to injuries, but he may have found his stride. The 20-year-old scored goals in three consecutive games and is displaying more confidence in his game. He also had a five-game point streak going into Friday night’s game against the Bakersfield Condors.

Jacob Perreault also continues to display his scoring prowess. He’s scored goals in consecutive games, the second of which showed off his lightning-fast wrist shot. He was carrying a five-game point streak as well going into Friday night’s game.

Brayden Tracey, Anaheim Ducks, 2019 NHL Draft (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

Jacob Perreault, formerly of the Sarnia Sting. Photo by Terry Wilson / OHL Images.

Nic Brouillard, who is naturally a defenseman, is taking the Hunter Drew route and making the transition to forward. Brouillard had two assists on Wednesday, the first being a terrific dish from behind the net—after negating an icing, no less—to Danny O’Regan.

With Alex Limoges out due to injury, the Gulls have been able to find sources of offense from other areas in the lineup. Trevor Carrick has carried the freight on the blue line with Kodie Curran, who is also presumably out with an injury, also not in the lineup.

Quick Hits

Both Josh Lopina and Sam Colangelo remain out with injuries for University of Massachusetts-Amherst and Northeastern University, respectively.

Kyle Kukkonen scored the game’s only shootout goal in the Madison Capitols’ win over Green Bay last Saturday. He also scored a goal in the Capitols’ 6-4 loss to the Youngstown Phantoms last night.

Blake McLaughlin had an assist in University of Minnesota’s 4-1 over Wisconsin last Saturday. Jackson LaCombe and Jack Perbix were both on the scoresheet in Minnesota’s 4-3 loss to Ohio State University last night.

Ethan Bowen had an assist in the Chilliwack Chiefs’ 4-3 loss to Powell River and scored twice last night in the Chiefs’ 3-0 against the Victoria Grizzlies.

Olen Zellweger scored a goal in the Everett Silvertips’ overtime win over the Spokane Chiefs.

Roman Durny made his season debut for the Tulsa Oilers last Sunday after returning from injury and stopped 18 out of 20 shots in a 2-1 loss to Idaho.

Tyson Hinds scored last night in Rimouski Océanic’s 4-3 win over the Blainville-Boisbriand Armada.

Trevor Janicke scored a power play goal last night in the University of Notre Dame’s 5-1 win over the Wisconsin Badgers.

Maxim Golod scored his first career AHL goal in the Gulls’ 2-1 overtime loss to the Condors.

That’s all for this week’s edition of Ducks Prospects. The Ducks have a good crop of players close to breaking through to the next level––to play with fellow young guns Trevor Zegras and Jamie Drysdale––and it’s exciting to see how they’re progressing.