Ducks Prospects: Pastujov, Perreault & More

This week’s edition of Anaheim Ducks Prospects is headlined by, surprise, surprise, Sasha Pastujov. He only seems to know one thing, and that’s putting up points. Along with news on his latest Ontario Hockey League (OHL) scoring tear, there’s also news on Jacob Perreault, Tyson Hinds and the rest of the Ducks’ many prospects.

Pastujov Leading OHL in Points

Pastujov continued his torrid scoring pace with another goal last Saturday. That’s five consecutive games with a goal for the Ducks’ 2021 third-round pick. He currently leads the OHL in points (27), and is tied for the league lead in goals (15). His eight-game point streak was snapped, but didn’t deter him at all, as he’s continued to put up points at an exceptional rate.

What makes Pastujov’s goal-scoring exploits even more impressive is that only four of his goals this season have come on the power play, an even larger indication that he is capable of filling the net on a regular basis. The Guelph Storm couldn’t have asked for a better debut season for Pastujov after the winger decided to forgo his college eligibility with Notre Dame and instead play in the OHL.

Perreault on Scoring Streak, Pulls Off Michigan

The San Diego Gulls have only played one game since the last edition of Ducks Prospects, but what a game it was. Perreault got the scoring going for the Gulls, cleaning up his own whiff after a pass from Nik Brouillard.

Jacob Perreault, previously of the Sarnia Sting. Photo by Terry Wilson / OHL Images.

But it was Perreault’s second goal which was a thing of beauty. After collecting a rim around the boards from Greg Pateryn, Perreault used the blade of his stick to pick up the puck and carry it around the net before throwing it past the Bakersfield Condors’ goaltender, Oliver Rodrigue.

It may very well go down as the goal of the season, but the rest of the Gulls were unable to muster any offense aside from Perreault’s exploits. They would fall by a score of 4-2, with Gulls goaltender Lukas Dostal stopping 27 of 30 shots.

One more footnote: Perreault recently said in an interview with Réseau des sports that he plans on playing for the United States this winter in the World Junior Championships. Previously, Perreault had been attending Team Canada youth camps, but being cut from the under-18 team in the past has swayed the winger enough to believe he has a better opportunity playing for Team USA (Note: The linked article and interview are both in French).

Hinds on Goalscoring Streak

After an early injury delayed his 2021-22 season, Tyson Hinds has been on the scoresheet quite a bit as of late. His goal on Wednesday marked three consecutive games with a goal. He has 10 points in 13 games. This is also the longest point streak of Hinds’ career.

Hinds still has a lot of growth to do––both physically and skillswise––when it comes to becoming an NHL-caliber defensemen. But so far, he is part of a budding 2021 draft class for the Ducks.

Quick Hits

Kyle Kukkonen scored a goal in the Madison Capitols’ 5-3 win over the Youngstown Phantoms on Saturday.

Gage Alexander stopped 22 of 23 shots in the Winnipeg ICE’s 4-1 win over the Saskatoon Blades on Saturday.

Sean Tschigerl scored a goal and tallied two assists in the Calgary Hitmen’s 4-3 win over the Medicine Hat Tigers on Saturday.

Olen Zellweger picked up two assists on Tuesday night in the Everett Silvertips’ 3-2 overtime win over the Portland Winterhawks.

Artyom Galimov registered an assist in Ak Bars Kazan’s 3-1 win over Dinamo Riga yesertday.

Albin Sundsvik snapped an 11-game scoring drought with a goal in Skellefteå’s 5-3 win over Växjö Lakers last night.

Many of the Ducks’ prospects continue to have success this season and follow in the footsteps of Trevor Zegras, Jamie Drysdale and many of the Ducks’ other young phenoms of the past. It’s only a matter of time before another one of them breaks through.