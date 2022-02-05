Ducks Prospects: Thrun, Zellweger & More

The Anaheim Ducks are no slouch when it comes to developing their prospects. Some of their integral components this season (Troy Terry, Trevor Zegras and Isac Lundestrom, to name a few) have come straight from their farm system. Continuing to strengthen their pipeline is the next step.

Thrun Has Big Week

Henry Thrun had himself quite a week, scoring a goal and assisting on four others for Harvard University. The defenseman registered a point in all three of Harvard’s games this past week and was one of the main reasons why Harvard swept this past week’s matchups.

This is Thrun’s second season of collegiate hockey after the Ivy League cancelled all winter sports for the 2020-21 season due to COVID-19. Thrun opted to play for the Dubuque Fighting Saints in the United States Hockey League (USHL) and he also took part in the 2021 World Juniors with Team USA.

It’s likely that Thrun will spend another season with Harvard before deciding to turn pro but the status of impending free agent Hampus Lindholm may affect Thrun’s decision.

Printz Shines for Gulls

One of the lesser known Ducks prospects playing in the American Hockey League (AHL) for the San Diego Gulls, Greg Printz put on an offensive showcase this week.

More of an in-your-face and “grit and grind” type player, Printz has been a staple on the Gulls’ third line the last handful of games.

Not only did Printz have a shorthanded point on Friday night, he also had an even strength assist and iced the game with an empty net goal.

After signing a one-year deal with the Gulls this past offseason, Printz has had to fight for ice time early on in the season but with the Gulls losing players to both injury and the Ducks’ taxi squad, Printz has been able to carve out a role lately with the Gulls.

Zellweger Continues Great Form

Olen Zellweger continues to build on his breakout campaign with the Everett Silvertips. After his 2020-21 season was limited to just 11 games (alongside an appearance at the U18 tourney with Canada), the 18-year-old has accumulated 39 points in 31 games this season for the Silvertips.

Zellweger was also expected to play a large role with Canada at this year’s World Juniors tournament before it was postponed shortly after group stage play began.

Olen Zellweger, Everett Silvertips (Photo by Christopher Mast/Getty Images)

It’s unlikely Zellweger will take a developmental path similar to Jamie Drysdale where he will be fast tracked to the NHL. A couple of seasons in the AHLor even another season in the Western Hockey League (WHL) with the Silvertips should give Zellweger time to fill out his frame and become stronger defensively.

Quick Hits

Trevor Janicke scored two goals and assisted on one for the University of Notre Dame this week.

Jackson LaCombe and Blake McLaughlin provided an assist and a goal respectively for the University of Minnesota this week.

Sasha Pastujov provided an assist for the Guelph Storm in a 6-3 loss to the Owen Sound Attack last Saturday.

Kyle Kukkonen provided two assists for the Madison Capitols this week.

Sean Tschigerl assisted on two goals for the Calgary Hitmen in a 6-5 win over the Medicine Hat Tigers last Saturday.

Albin Sundsvik contributed two assists for Skellefteå in a pair of wins this week.

Ian Moore scored a goal for Harvard in a 6-3 win over Boston College on Tuesday.

Axel Andersson, Bryce Kindopp and Bo-Olivier Groulx all scored a goal apiece for the Gulls while Alex Limoges and Jacob Perreault both provided one assist apiece.

Lukáš Dostál stopped 27 of 30 shots for the Gulls in a 5-3 win over the Tucson Roadrunners on Friday.

Tyson Hinds had an assist in his Sherbrooke Phoenix debut on Friday, a 7-3 win over the Val-D’Or Foreurs.

Sam Colangelo had a goal and two assists for Northeastern University in a 5-4 win over the University of Vermont.

Josh Lopina had a goal and an assist for the University of Massachusetts-Amherst in a 6-3 win over Long Island University on Friday.

Maxim Golod was reassigned to the Tulsa Oilers in the ECHL on Friday and had two assists in their 2-1 win over the Allen Americans.

Ethan Bowen is still currently out of the Chilliwack Chiefs’ lineup with an undisclosed injury.

The same can be said for Brayden Tracey, who was not in Friday’s lineup for the Gulls.

The Ducks’ prospects continue to impress, especially given that many of them have recently returned from injury. The recent hiring of Pat Verbeek as their next general manager should help streamline the process of strengthening the pipeline even more.