Ducks Prospects: Zellweger, Colangelo & More

What are the Anaheim Ducks’ prospects up to this week? A pair of players continued their hot streaks and many prospects found their names on the scoresheet.

Zellweger Keeps Scoring

If any player scored a goal for the Everett Silvertips this week, there’s a good chance that it was assisted by Olen Zellweger. The defenseman tallied five helpers along with two goals in three games this week (two wins, one loss) and is now tied for the scoring lead among defensemen in the Western Hockey League (WHL).

Zellweger continues to light up the WHL in his second full season in the league. His 12 points in 58 games during his first full WHL season with the Silvertips are a far cry from his current total of 46 points in 34 games.

Olen Zellweger, Everett Silvertips (Photo by Christopher Mast/Getty Images)

The Ducks certainly found a gem with Zellweger when they took him 34th overall in the second round of the 2021 NHL Entry Draft. The hope will be that he’s ready in a couple of seasons when Cam Fowler is starting to reach the tail end of his career.

Colangelo on Hot Streak

Sam Colangelo has been one of the hottest players in college hockey since returning from an injury on Jan. 7. He had two goals and two assists in two games this week and has 16 points in 10 games since returning from his injury.

Colangelo’s scoring has come at the most crucial point of the season for Northeastern University, who is close to claiming a top-3 seed in the Hockey East playoffs. Northeastern currently sits in fifth place with 32 points, just two points behind the fourth-place University of Massachusetts and three points behind the University of Connecticut and Boston University, who are tied for second.

Related: Ducks News & Rumors: Verbeek, Niedermayer & More

Not to mention, Northeastern will be facing off against Boston University in the Beanpot Tournament final on Monday at TD Garden. Having another goal scorer on the ice in Colangelo gives Northeastern a better chance of taking down BU.

Sam Colangelo, formerly of the Chicago Steel (Chicago Steel)

Though Colangelo has been plagued with injuries through his collegiate hockey career thus far, the sophomore has still been able to perform when healthy. He could do with another full season at the college level before trying his hand at turning pro, but things are trending in the right direction for the forward.

Quick Hits

Jackson LaCombe had two assists for the University of Minnesota-Duluth in a 3-1 win over Michigan State on Feb. 5.

Josh Lopina had an assist in a 3-1 win over Long Island University on Feb. 5.

Lucas Elvenes, Jack Badini and Bryce Kindopp all had an assist apiece for the San Diego Gulls this week in the American Hockey League. Bo-Olivier Groulx had two assists and Greg Printz also added a goal for the Gulls.

Lukáš Dostál stopped 50 of 52 shots this week in two games (one start) for the Gulls this week (1-0-0 record). Backup goaltender Olle Eriksson Ek had a bit of a rough time, stopping three of seven shots before being relieved by Dostál.

Maxim Golod had three assists for the Tulsa Oilers in two overtime wins this week.

Goaltender Roman Durny is expected to miss the rest of the season with a left groin injury. Likewise, Brayden Tracey is out with an upper-body injury and there is no timetable for his return.

Sean Tschigerl scored the overtime winner for the Calgary Hitmen on Sunday and also added two assist this week.

Henry Thrun had an assist for Harvard University in a 4-3 loss to Boston University on Monday. Teammate Ian Moore added an assist for Harvard last night in a 2-0 win over Yale University.

Ethan Bowen had a goal and an assist this week for the Chilliwack Chiefs.

Thimo Nickl had an assist for AIK in a 5-0 win Almtuna IS on Friday.

Tyson Hinds had an assist for the Sherbrooke Phoenix in their 5-4 win over the Moncton Wildcats.

Kyle Kukkonen scored a goal for the Madison Capitols in their 7-3 win over the Muskegon Lumberjacks on Friday.

Sasha Pastujov tallied an assist in his return to the Guelph Storm lineup on Friday following a short absence due to injury.

Related: Ducks Fans Have 5 Familiar Faces on Team Canada

Some short notes on Mason McTavish, who is currently at the Winter Olympics with Team Canada. The 2021 third-overall pick hasn’t seen his name on the scoresheet just yet but has had a few good chances offensively while playing on Canada’s top line with Josh Ho-Sang and NHL veteran Eric Staal.

Mason McTavish, formerly of the Peterborough Petes (Terry Wilson / OHL Images)

There’s a great article that came out recently about McTavish’s wild 2021-22 season and how much he’s traveled this season alone.

It’s no secret that the Ducks’ organizational depth is teeming with talent. With the recent hiring of Pat Verbeek, there is assurance that the cupboard will continue to be filled as the seasons progress.