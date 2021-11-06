3 Takeaways From Ducks’ Win Over Coyotes

The Anaheim Ducks defeated the Arizona Coyotes 3-1 on Friday night. It’s a complicated process talking about games involving the Coyotes at this point, who are now winless in their first 11 games and only have a single point in the standings. But the Ducks can only play who they are scheduled to play against, and to their credit, they avoided falling into any kind of “trap game.”

The Ducks were left a little shorthanded for the game, with Trevor Zegras (upper-body injury) and John Gibson (non-COVID illness) being late scratches. However, the Ducks managed to score within the first minute of the game and, at times, leaned on backup goaltender Anthony Stolarz, who pitched a shutout for about 59 minutes and 53 seconds.

Ryan Getzlaf Honored Pre-Game, Teemu Selanne Joins Festivities

Prior to the puck drop, the Ducks held a ceremony for Ryan Getzlaf becoming the all-time leading scorer in franchise history. He was joined by his wife, four kids, and team owners Henry and Susan Samueli. Getzlaf received his game-worn jersey from the night he set the franchise record, as well as a “one-of-a-kind” ping pong table commemorating the achievement. For a final surprise, Hall-Of-Famer Teemu Selanne joined the Getzlafs and Samuelis to present the captain with an engraved gold puck marking the achievement. Selanne came onto the ice wearing a Getzlaf jersey, and the two of them embraced to loud cheers.

Getzlaf added a primary assist within the first minute of the game when he banked a pass behind the net to Adam Henrique, bringing his career point total to 993. At the rate he has been scoring, the 1,000 point ceremony should take place sometime before U.S. Thanksgiving.

American Superstar Troy Terry Stays Hot

Troy Terry was credited with a secondary assist on the opening goal of the game by Henrique, giving him a league-high, 10-game point streak. The 24-year-old has taken a huge step forward in his development and has shown instant chemistry with Getzlaf. His seven goals on the season already matches a career high, and he’s another seven points away from tying his career mark there as well.

Troy Terry, Anaheim Ducks (Photo by Claus Andersen/Getty Images)

Terry is shooting just below 30 percent right now, something that is surely going to regress. However, his current pace is keeping his name on the league’s leaderboards. With his meteoric start, he should at least be considered for Team USA in the 2022 Olympics. Cracking a group of right wingers that includes Patrick Kane, Matthew Tkachuk and Brock Boeser would certainly be difficult. But the argument for Terry right now is that he is having the best season among all American-born wingers right now. If this pace continues, I don’t know how you keep him out of Beijing.

Trevor Zegras and John Gibson Add to Mounting Injuries

Zegras was a late scratch with an upper-body injury and is considered day-to-day. In his past two games, he received hits from Montreal’s Cedric Paquette and New Jersey’s P.K. Subban that warranted supplemental discipline from the NHL. Gibson was also a scratch from the lineup due to a non-COVID illness.

While neither of these injuries appear to be anything long term, it did leave the Ducks significantly shorthanded when compared to their opening night roster. Zegras and Gibson joined Max Jones, Rickard Rakell, Jakob Silfverberg, and Mason McTavish as players from the opening night roster that are currently dealing with injuries.

Good news is on the horizon as far as injuries are concerned. McTavish finished his third game for the San Diego Gulls as part of a conditioning loan, and he should be back in a Ducks uniform soon.

Looking Forward: St. Louis Blues, Vancouver Canucks, Seattle Kraken

The Ducks have one more game against the St. Louis Blues at home before heading up to the Pacific Northwest. After playing the Vancouver Canucks for the first time this season, the Ducks will get to visit Climate Pledge Arena and face the Seattle Kraken for the first time ever.