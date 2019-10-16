Dvorak Scores Two, Schmaltz Has Three Points to Lead Coyotes over Jets

WINNIPEG — Christian Dvorak scored a pair of goals as the Arizona Coyotes defeated the Jets 4-2 on Tuesday for a rare victory in Winnipeg.

The Coyotes had lost 10 straight games in Winnipeg since the Jets franchise moved from Atlanta in 2011.

Nick Schmaltz had a goal and two assists for Arizona (2-2-1) and Conor Garland also scored. Oliver Ekman-Larsson contributed a pair of assists.

Arizona Coyotes center Nick Schmaltz scores a goal against Anaheim Ducks goaltender Kevin Boyle (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)

Darcy Kuemper made 38 saves for the Coyotes, who have points in their past three games (2-0-1) after opening the season with a pair of losses.

Kuemper has allowed two goals or less in 11 straight games, tying him with Nikolai Khabibulin’s franchise record.

Mark Scheifele extended his point streak to five games with his team-leading fourth goal of the season for Winnipeg. He also added one assist.

Kyle Connor also scored for Winnipeg and Josh Morrissey had a pair of assists.

Connor Hellebuyck stopped 31 shots for the Jets (4-4-0), who were playing the second game of a five-game homestand and coming off a 7-2 loss to Pittsburgh.

The teams were tied 1-1 after the first period, but Arizona scored a pair of power-play goals and led 4-1 following the second.

With Coyotes forward Derek Stepan off for hooking, Patrik Laine blasted a shot that hit the post and Scheifele sent the rebound past Kuemper at 7:35 of the first.

Garland deflected a shot from the point by Ekman-Larrson with eight seconds remaining in the opening period to tie it up.

Dvorak and Schmaltz both scored with the man advantage just over two minutes apart in the second to stretch Arizona’s lead to 3-1 at 7:21.

Christian Dvorak, Arizona Coyotes, October 30, 2017 (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

Jets defenceman Josh Morrissey had accidentally flipped the puck into his own net after Dvorak touched it.

Schmaltz then scored through traffic and Dvorak added his second goal of the game when he beat Hellebuyck on the glove side at 17:47.

With Garland in the penalty box for a high-sticking double-minor against Laine, Connor flipped a backhand shot by Kuemper at 4:48 of the third to make it 4-2.

Winnipeg had another power play with five minutes left in the third, but couldn’t squeeze the score closer.

Arizona was 2-for-2 on the power play and the Jets 2-for-6.

Winnipeg hosts the New York Islanders Thursday. Arizona is home to Nashville on Thursday.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 15, 2019.

Judy Owen, The Canadian Press