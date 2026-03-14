Easton Cowan Proving He Belongs on Maple Leafs’ Top Line

A few months ago, I wrote about Toronto Maple Leafs‘ prospect Easton Cowan and made a few predictions about what his rookie season might look like. At the time, the conversation around Cowan was still cautious. The general feeling — even inside the organization — was that he’d probably need some time in the American Hockey League (AHL) with the Toronto Marlies before he truly settled in as an NHL player.

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That’s usually how it works. The jump from the London Knights in the Ontario Hockey League (OHL) to the NHL is steep. Even very good prospects often need a little runway. But Cowan started forcing the issue almost immediately. But not perfectly. In fact, his first handful of games looked exactly like what you’d expect from a rookie trying to prove he belongs. He was thinking too much. You could almost see the gears turning in his head every shift.

Then something changed. Instead of trying to be perfect, Cowan started playing the way he always had — fast, direct, and a little fearless. Once that happened, the picture looked different.

Prediction No. 1: Could Cowan Handle Top-Six Minutes?

One of my early predictions was that Cowan might eventually stick in the Maple Leafs’ top six and not look out of place. At the time, that felt like a bit of a stretch. Now he’s played exactly 50 games this season, and the numbers tell a pretty interesting story. Through these games, Cowan has eight goals and 20 points. That’s not going to blow anyone away on the scoring leaderboard, but context matters here. He’s a 20-year-old rookie playing real NHL minutes and holding his own.

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The more important part might be what happens when he’s placed with better players. Take the game against the Montreal Canadiens this week. Cowan spent time skating with the Maple Leafs’ top line and didn’t look out of place at all. That alone is a pretty good sign. Plenty of rookies get that opportunity for a shift or two and look overwhelmed.

Cowan didn’t. He was noticeable most of the night, skating with confidence and staying involved in the play.

Prediction No. 2: Could Cowan Reach the 40-Point Range?

Another prediction I made earlier in the season was that Cowan might push toward the 40-point mark if his development continued to trend upward. Right now, as I noted, he sits at 20 points. That pace probably doesn’t get him to 40 points, but given his increased ice time, it keeps the door open.

Toronto Maple Leafs right wing Easton Cowan controls the puck against New York Rangers center Noah Laba (Brad Penner-Imagn Images)

More importantly, his production doesn’t feel lucky or inflated. He’s involved in the play. He pressures defenders, arrives early to loose pucks, and keeps plays moving. Toronto’s only goal against Montreal came after Cowan forced a turnover, moved the puck quickly, and then made a smart decision on the give-and-go with William Nylander.

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Instead of forcing a shot, he slipped the puck back for a wide-open finish. It was a small play, but it was the right play. Good players make those.

Prediction No. 3: Would Cowan Become the Kind of Rookie Coaches Trust?

The third prediction might have turned out to be the most interesting one. The idea was that Cowan might become the type of rookie who quietly earns a coach’s trust. That’s starting to show up. But it didn’t come quickly. It’s taken a while.

On Thursday night, Cowan’s response to Jackson LaCombe’s clean but hard hit on Nicholas Robertson showed the kind of physical engagement the Maple Leafs coaching staff wants to see. After taking a pounding earlier in the week against the Canadiens, Cowan didn’t hesitate to throw his weight around. He stood up for a teammate with gloves off and punches thrown.

At six-foot, 190 pounds, the rookie matched up against a bigger defenceman, and while the fight itself wasn’t decisive, the message was clear: Cowan is engaged, willing to mix it up, and that kind of heart and grit could help cement his spot in the lineup for the rest of the season.

Still, Cowan needs to be stronger on the puck. That part should come. He’s still 20, and NHL defenders are not exactly gentle with rookies. But coaches trust players who move the puck quickly, work without it, and don’t panic under pressure. Cowan is starting to show all three of those habits.

What the First 50 Games Tell Us?

Looking back at those predictions now, the interesting thing isn’t whether every one of them lands perfectly. It’s that none of them feel unrealistic anymore.

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Cowan hasn’t taken over games or blown the doors off the scoring race. But he’s doing something just as important for a young player. He’s proving he belongs. And for a rookie who many people expected to spend most of this season in the AHL, that’s already a pretty meaningful step forward.