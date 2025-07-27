Every Team’s Top Breakout Candidate for 2025-26: Pacific Division

This is the final edition of my top breakout candidates for each team in 2025–26, with the Atlantic Division covered here, the Central Division covered here, and the Metropolitan Division covered here. Let’s dive into the Pacific Division.

Anaheim Ducks: Leo Carlsson

Though the numbers haven’t quite jumped off the page yet, the Anaheim Ducks have a potential superstar in Leo Carlsson. The 20-year-old center’s playmaking and intelligence are extremely high-end, possessing upside as a goal-scorer and two-way player, as well.

Leo Carlsson, Connor Bedard, Matvei Michkov, and Ivan Demidov (The Hockey Writers)

Carlsson had 20 goals and 25 assists for 45 points in 76 games last season on second-line minutes. The Ducks’ head-coaching change should benefit him, and his young teammates are set to improve themselves. But this bet on Carlsson is mostly due to his talent. He has the traits to become an elite top-line center, even if his on-ice results aren’t at that level.

Calgary Flames: Zayne Parekh

The Calgary Flames had the fourth-fewest goals scored in 2024–25, leading to them narrowly missing the playoffs. Though he’s a 19-year-old defenseman, Zayne Parekh can help them on that front. With 203 regular-season points over his last two Ontario Hockey League (OHL) campaigns and a goal in his only NHL game, the 2024 ninth-overall pick can bring some juice to an otherwise uninspiring offensive attack.

One of the NHL’s most dynamic defensive prospects, Parekh can immediately have a strong impact on the Flames in this upcoming season. A roster spot is far from guaranteed, and top-four usage may be hard to come by, but he is good enough to make it happen. He has top-pairing potential.

Edmonton Oilers: Matt Savoie

Among forwards with at least 20 games played in the American Hockey League (AHL) last season, Matt Savoie ranked in the 86th percentile for points per game as a 20-year-old. He’s ready to take on a full-time role with the Edmonton Oilers.

Savoie’s playmaking ability and elite skating make him a possible fit next to Leon Draisaitl on the team’s second line. Though the youngster lacks NHL experience with only four games under his belt, he’s arguably the second-most skilled winger on the Oilers, next to Zach Hyman. With a case to be in the top six out of the gate, Savoie could raise some unsuspecting eyebrows across the league.

Los Angeles Kings: Brandt Clarke

When the Los Angeles Kings were without Drew Doughty for much of the 2024–25 season, Brandt Clarke stepped up when he needed to. Although his on-ice results align with the team’s averages, the 22-year-old blueliner outscored opponents 58–42 at 5-on-5 play. He thrived offensively, ranking in the 88th percentile for points per 60 minutes among defensemen with 500 minutes played at five-a-side hockey.

Clarke’s usage can best be described as inconsistent. A top-pairing defender on some nights and a healthy scratch on others (and not really for his shortcomings, either), the youngster could benefit from a better-established role. If head coach Jim Hiller is willing to consider regularly giving Clarke top-four looks in 2025–26, it may prove seriously worthwhile.

San Jose Sharks: Macklin Celebrini

Despite being 18 years old, Macklin Celebrini had an immediate top-line impact for the San Jose Sharks in 2024–25. Recording 25 goals and 38 assists for 63 points in 70 games as a rookie, who knows what he will do in his sophomore campaign?

While the Sharks had the league’s worst record last season and didn’t add any truly notable pieces to the mix, Celebrini could see a huge point-scoring leap. That may seem like a contradiction, but youngsters Will Smith and William Eklund are eying their own breakouts. If this trio is united and the team’s puck-movers on the back end can contribute, Celebrini could surpass a point-per-game pace.

Seattle Kraken: Shane Wright

After playing eight games in each of his previous two seasons, Shane Wright had a 79-game stint with the Seattle Kraken in 2024–25 and recorded 44 points in the process. Ranking second among the Kraken’s regulars in points per 60 minutes (2.38), a usage bump alone could take him to the 50–60-point range. There’s not a lot of chatter about the 21-year-old, but he’s living up to his fourth-overall draft selection.

His point totals were impressive, so surely, Wright was a third-line player because his on-ice numbers weren’t up to par, right? Not exactly. At 5-on-5, Seattle had a 55.06% goal share when the Canadian centerman hopped over the boards (plus-9 goal differential). But when he was on the bench, they were decimated to the tune of a 45.42% goal share (minus-24 goal differential).

Seattle is paying centers Matty Beniers and Chandler Stephenson to command the top six, earning a combined $13.39 million annual cap hit. But with Lane Lambert now serving as the team’s head coach, perhaps Wright gets more playing time. If he does, a breakout could be on the radar.

Vancouver Canucks: Filip Chytil

The Vancouver Canucks have the chance to utilize Filip Chytil in a way that the New York Rangers never did. Acquired mid-season as the main asset in return for J.T. Miller, the 25-year-old has a virtually uncontested path as a second-line center for the first time in his career. If the Canucks want to get back to the playoffs, he’ll presumably have an important role in that.

An elite puck-carrier, Chytil will be an essential driver of play in Vancouver’s top six. If he does his part, and the team around him does as well, a breakout is quietly in store.

Vegas Golden Knights: Pavel Dorofeyev

Pavel Dorofeyev’s breakout arguably came in 2024–25, reaching the 35-goal mark and adding 17 assists in his first full season. But with the addition of Mitch Marner to the Vegas Golden Knights’ offense, he’s cemented in maybe the best playmaking top six in the NHL. Jack Eichel, Mark Stone, and Marner combined for 189 assists in 224 games last season—Dorofeyev is all but guaranteed to play regularly with one of them at 5-on-5, which wasn’t previously the case for him.

As the Golden Knights’ top goal-scorer last season, Dorofeyev has already established himself as an essential player on the roster—he’ll get opportunities. Thus, his ceiling is fairly high.

