Finland Announces 2026 Olympic Men’s Hockey Roster

Team Finland has announced their Mens 2026 Olympics roster in Milan. This will be the first time NHL players will be participating in the Olympics since 2014, which took place in Sochi, Russia.

Hockey is set to start on Feb. 11 at the games. However, Dec. 31 was the roster deadline. With Team Canada and USA already announcing their respective rosters, it’s now Finland’s turn to do theirs.

Here are the 25 players selected to represent their country.

Team Finland’s Olympic Roster

The breakdown of the roster will be by position.

Forwards: (14)

Sebastian Aho

Joel Armia

Mikael Granlund

Erik Haula

Roope Hintz

Kaapo Kakko

Oliver Kapanen

Joel Kiviranta

Artturi Lehkonen

Anton Lundell

Eetu Luostarinen

Mikko Rantanen

Teuvo Teräväinen

Eeli Tolvanen

Defense: (8)

Miro Heiskanen

Henri Jokiharju

Mikko Lehtonen

Esa Lundell

Olli Määttä

Nikolas Matinpalo

Niko Mikkola

Rasmus Ristolainen

Goalies: (3)

Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen

Kevin Lankinen

Juuse Saros

This Finnish team has a few surprises that were different from their 4-Nations Face-Off roster. They added a few younger players like Kakko and Tolvanen. On the backend, they went with Lehtonen who plays for ZSC Lions. He did play in the NHL and suited up for both the Toronto Maple Leafs and Columbus Blue Jackets. Between the pipes, there really aren’t too many surprises, it’ll be Saros’ net to start and if he can’t shut the door then Lankinen will come in for him.