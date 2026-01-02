Finland Announces 2026 Olympic Men’s Hockey Roster

Team Finland has announced their Mens 2026 Olympics roster in Milan. This will be the first time NHL players will be participating in the Olympics since 2014, which took place in Sochi, Russia.
Hockey is set to start on Feb. 11 at the games. However, Dec. 31 was the roster deadline. With Team Canada and USA already announcing their respective rosters, it’s now Finland’s turn to do theirs.
Here are the 25 players selected to represent their country.
Team Finland’s Olympic Roster
The breakdown of the roster will be by position.
Forwards: (14)
Sebastian Aho
Joel Armia
Mikael Granlund
Erik Haula
Roope Hintz
Kaapo Kakko
Oliver Kapanen
Joel Kiviranta
Artturi Lehkonen
Anton Lundell
Eetu Luostarinen
Mikko Rantanen
Teuvo Teräväinen
Eeli Tolvanen
Defense: (8)
Miro Heiskanen
Henri Jokiharju
Mikko Lehtonen
Esa Lundell
Olli Määttä
Nikolas Matinpalo
Niko Mikkola
Rasmus Ristolainen
Goalies: (3)
Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen
Kevin Lankinen
Juuse Saros
This Finnish team has a few surprises that were different from their 4-Nations Face-Off roster. They added a few younger players like Kakko and Tolvanen. On the backend, they went with Lehtonen who plays for ZSC Lions. He did play in the NHL and suited up for both the Toronto Maple Leafs and Columbus Blue Jackets. Between the pipes, there really aren’t too many surprises, it’ll be Saros’ net to start and if he can’t shut the door then Lankinen will come in for him.