Flames Need to Give Top Prospect Zayne Parekh NHL Games This Season

The Calgary Flames may not be a very good team in 2024-25, but that doesn’t mean they won’t be exciting. They’re doing so quietly, but under general manager (GM) Craig Conroy, they have acquired some great young pieces, some of which are expected to play a large part of the season in the NHL.

Related: Flames Would Benefit From Huberdeau’s Struggles Continuing in 2024-25

Some of those pieces include Connor Zary, who is coming off of a superb rookie season, as well as Jakob Pelletier, Matt Coronato, and goaltender Dustin Wolf. Defenceman Ilya Solovyov also has a shot to crack the roster, though there is another, much higher-profiled blueliner in Zayne Parekh who could, and should, get some NHL work this coming season.

Flames Fans Deserve a Look at Parekh

Oftentimes, teams choosing to go into a rebuild can cause fan bases to erupt. That hasn’t been the case for the Flames, who made it clear they were going into a rebuilding phase after trading several of their top players last season. While they aren’t thrilled at what lies ahead in the next few seasons, the vast majority of the fan base seems to be embracing the rebuilding process.

Zayne Parekh, Calgary Flames (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

Any NHL team is only as strong as their fan support, and while you can’t allow for them to influence decisions, you can reward them from time to time. This would come by giving Parekh some games to begin the 2024-25 campaign, as it will be exciting both in time to watch his craft, and also give fans a glimpse as to what the future holds.

Optimism in Flames Dressing Room

Giving Parekh some games would be good for more than just himself and the fans, too. While the Flames have done a good job at weeding out players who no longer wanted to be in Calgary, the ones who remain are all still competitive individuals who want to win. Losing, which they figure to do a lot of this coming season, wears everyone down eventually.

For players who could remain with the Flames for some time such as Nazem Kadri, MacKenzie Weegar, and Jonathan Huberdeau, being able to see Parekh’s skill for at least a few games early in the season would help keep the morale in the dressing room up, as it too would show them that the future is bright.

Related: Flames Front Office Jumps, But Still Ranked Low in Recent Survey

As previously mentioned, with so many young players expected to be on the NHL roster this season, it’s important that the veterans’ spirits are up. The last thing you want is a bad culture within the dressing room, as it can result in bad habits being picked up by the younger players. Oftentimes, those bad habits are tough to reverse.

No Risk with Playing Parekh

As for the organization itself, there is absolutely zero risk in them giving Parekh some games. Being able to have a brief experience at the NHL level would not only be beneficial for his upcoming season in the Ontario Hockey League (OHL), but would help his overall trajectory in the years to come.

Zayne Parekh, Saginaw Spirit (Photo by Natalie Shaver/OHL Images)

Parekh would be able to suit up for a total of nine games before his entry-level deal kicks in. Given his age, it’s unlikely that he’s ready for full-time NHL duty this season, meaning that the Flames have no reason to have his contract start. That said, if they play him in nine, or even just a handful of games, it would be very beneficial for all parties involved, including the fans.

With no real playoff aspirations this season, there is no harm in giving Parekh a few games to begin the season. There is no real issue with him having some hiccups, as wins aren’t a priority at this time. What is most valuable for the young prospect is experience. Let’s hope management and the coaching staff realize this and keep him up with the team through all of training camp and into the start of the 2024-25 season.