Flames News & Rumors: Coronato, Bennett, Andersson & More

In this edition of Calgary Flames News & Rumors, Matt Coronato is sticking around long term, as he agreed to a long-term contract extension on Saturday. In other news, there is some serious buzz around the Flames potentially going after Sam Bennett in free agency this offseason. Meanwhile, trade rumours continue to swirl around Rasmus Andersson. Last, but not least, prospect Etienne Morin and his Moncton Wildcats teammates are off to the Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League (QMJHL) Final for a chance to play in the Memorial Cup.

Coronato Signs Long-Term Deal

The Flames are now down to three remaining restricted free agents (RFAs), as they were able to sign Coronato to a seven-year, $45.5 million deal on Saturday afternoon. This locks the now 22-year-old in until he’s 29 years old, which is some very tidy work from general manager (GM) Craig Conroy.

Related: Insider Believes Flames Could Offer Sheet Talented Sabres Forward

Coronato broke out in a big way this past season, scoring 24 goals and 47 points in 77 games. It was a great showing from one of the pillars of this organization. His shot is absolutely lethal, and those goal and point totals should only continue to increase as he improves his strength and rounds out other areas of his game.

Flames May Look to Sign Sam Bennett

There have been whispers throughout the 2024-25 season that, if Bennett were to hit the free-agent market this summer, the Flames would have interest in a reunion. The 28-year-old is currently competing for another Stanley Cup with the Florida Panthers, but may look to go elsewhere this offseason in order to cash in on what will be the biggest contract of his career.

Sam Bennett, Florida Panthers (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

Bennett was selected fourth overall by the Flames in 2014, and wound up logging 402 games in Calgary. It was following the trade that sent him to the Panthers, however, where his career really took off. He’s now regarded as one of the best power forwards in the NHL, and will have a ton of teams pursuing him should he hit free agency. Based on all the speculation, fans can expect the Flames to be one of those teams expressing interest.

Rasmus Andersson Likely to Be Dealt

Andersson may be wearing a different jersey for the first time in his NHL career by the time the 2025-26 season rolls around. He made it clear during his end-of-season media availability that he didn’t know what his future had in store, and sounded like a player who was well aware that he may have played his last game in a Flames sweater.

Andersson has one more season on his contract that carries a $4.55 million cap hit. He will certainly be receiving a hefty raise on his next deal, one that also figures to have plenty of term. Giving the 28-year-old that type of money may not make a lot of sense for the Flames, who may elect to move him for younger pieces, or perhaps draft picks, this summer.

Morin Playing in QMJHL Final

When you hear about all the prospects the Flames have in the pipeline on the back end, you hear names like Zayne Parekh, Hunter Brzustewicz, and Henry Mews. One player who is often forgotten about, but remains a very intriguing prospect, is Etienne Morin.

The 20-year-old Morin was selected 48th overall by the Flames in 2023, and is coming off his fourth season in the QMJHL, where he recorded 14 goals and 58 points in 62 games. He’s since put up 13 points through 13 playoff games, and is a big part as to why the Wildcats are headed to the QMJHL Final, where he and his teammates await to see who they will play between the Rimouski Oceanic and Shawinigan Cataractes.

Looking Ahead for the Flames

The biggest thing to keep an eye out with the Flames right now is in regards to their remaining three RFAs in Connor Zary, Adam Klapka, and Kevin Bahl. Of course, as the summer months approach, the Andersson situation will also be something fans will want to monitor closely, as a trade involving him could wind up setting the Flames up very nicely in their goal of transitioning into a contender.