Flames News & Rumors: Jarnkrok, Carpenter, Richardson & More

In this edition of Calgary Flames News & Rumors, general manager Brad Treliving made multiple changes to his lineup this past week. First was the addition of Calle Jarnkrok on Wednesday, and the next was a trade on deadline day that had Ryan Carpenter coming over from the Chicago Blackhawks. Meanwhile, Brad Richardson was placed on waivers on Sunday and picked up shortly after by the Vancouver Canucks. There was one other minor trade made by Treliving on deadline day, as goaltender Michael McNiven was dealt to the Ottawa Senators.

Flames Acquire Jarnkrok & Carpenter

On Wednesday, the Flames added to their very solid forward group, acquiring Jarnkrok from the Seattle Kraken. Headed the other way were three draft picks: a second-round in 2022, a third-round in 2023, and a seventh-round in 2024.

Jarnkrok, 30, is in the final year of a six-year deal that carries a cap hit of $2 million, though the Flames are only on the hook for half of that as the Kraken retained 50 percent of it. Since the trade, he has suited up for two games and managed a single assist to give him a combined 12 goals and 27 points in 51 games on the year.

Calle Jarnkrok as a member of the Seattle Kraken (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

The latest addition to the Flames came in the late afternoon of deadline day. They were able to pick up Carpenter from the Blackhawks in exchange for a fifth-round pick in 2024. This deal didn’t draw nearly the same level of excitement that Jarnkrok’s did, but it was a solid pickup nonetheless.

It is expected that Carpenter will center the team’s fourth line while also playing a big role on the penalty kill. He too is on an expiring deal with a cap hit of $1 million. In 59 games with the Blackhawks this season he has managed three goals and 11 points.

Canucks Claim Richardson

On Sunday afternoon, the Flames announced they had placed Richardson on waivers. The 37-year-old, who signed a one-year, $800,000 deal with Calgary in the offseason, struggled to crack the lineup on a nightly basis and often found himself in the press box. The Canucks clearly felt he still had value, however, as they chose to claim him on Monday morning.

In 27 games on the season, Richardson has put up two goals and four points. He will now look to try and help a Canucks team who is four points shy of a playoff spot to go on a bit of a run and get into the dance this spring.

McNiven Dealt to the Senators

Earlier this month, the Flames made a head-scratching move, choosing to trade for McNiven of the Montreal Canadiens for future considerations. It didn’t make a whole lot of sense to claim the 24-year-old netminder, as they are set with Jacob Markstrom and Dan Vladar at the NHL level and have both Dustin Wolf and Adam Werner in the American Hockey League (AHL).

Michael McNiven as a member of the Montreal Canadiens (Photo by David Kirouac/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

As it turns out, McNiven didn’t see a single minute of action during his short time with the Flames organization, as he was dealt on deadline day to the Senators, once again for future considerations. This move makes more sense given the Senators’ struggles between the pipes in recent years. In 11 AHL games this season, McNiven owns a 4.04 goals-against average along with a .869 save percentage.

Up Next for the Flames

The Flames’ next game will come Tuesday night as they get set to take on a divisional opponent in the San Jose Sharks. They will then have two days off before a back-to-back set on Friday and Saturday, with the first game coming against the Arizona Coyotes and the second against their main rival in the Edmonton Oilers. Both games will be of large importance as they look to widen the gap between themselves and both the Los Angeles Kings and Oilers who occupy second and third in the Pacific Division respectively.