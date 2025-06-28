Flames News & Rumors: Reschny, Potter, Vladar & More

In this week’s edition of Calgary Flames News & Rumors, the Flames selected Cole Reschny and Cullen Potter with their two first-round selections in the draft on Friday night. Meanwhile, they were able to lock up Kevin Bahl to a long-term extension. Last, but not least, Dan Vladar has opted to test free agency in hopes of landing a bigger role.

Flames Take Reschny 18th Overall

The Flames entered the 2025 Draft with a major need to find a centreman, a position which they are lacking at the NHL level and throughout their prospect cupboard. They wasted no time trying to address that need, as they selected Cole Reschny with their 18th selection.

Reschny is coming off of an impressive season with the Victoria Royals of the Western Hockey League (WHL), posting a team-leading 92 points in 62 games. He upped that production even further in the playoffs, scoring nine goals and 25 points in just 11 games.

Flames Take Potter 32nd Overall

With their final pick in the first round and the final selection for every team in the opening round, the Flames continued to address their lack of centre depth by selecting Cullen Potter 32nd overall. Potter, an American-born forward, spent the 2024-25 season playing for Arizona State University (ASU).

Related: 4 Teams Calgary Flames Goalie Dan Vladar Could Find Bigger Role With

In 35 games in his freshman season with ASU, Potter had a respectable 13 goals and 22 points. He is viewed as a project player, as he needs to fill out before being an NHL-ready prospect. He currently stands at 5-foot-10 while weighing only 172 pounds. That said, his skill level is said to be very high, and he is regarded as one of the fastest skaters in the draft.

Flames Lock Up Bahl

The Flames organization and the fan base were very happy with what they saw from Kevin Bahl in his first season. The 25-year-old had been acquired last offseason from the New Jersey Devils in a trade that saw Jacob Markstrom head the other way. Though sheltered in a third-pairing role with the Devils, Bahl was immediately put in a top-four situation in Calgary, and never once looked out of place.

Kevin Bahl, Calgary Flames (Photo by Jamie Sabau/NHLI via Getty Images)

Bahl was rewarded for his strong season on Saturday, as he agreed to a five-year extension with the Flames that will carry a cap hit of $5.35 million. The 6-foot-6 defenceman is still continuing to improve, and with the cap expected to rise significantly in the coming years, that deal is only going to look better and better.

Vladar Testing Free Agency

Since the 2024-25 season wrapped up, there has been plenty of talk about Dan Vladar’s future. It sounded as though the Flames were willing to welcome the 27-year-old back, and that has since been confirmed, as they did indeed offer him a contract extension to remain Dustin Wolf’s backup. It sounds as though he isn’t interested in that opportunity, however.

Related: 6 Trade Destinations for Calgary Flames Defenceman Rasmus Andersson

Vladar will instead be testing the free-agent market. This isn’t due to any bitterness with the Flames organization. Instead, he is simply looking for another opportunity in which he can land a bigger role and be entrusted with more playing time. Whether that opportunity is out there remains to be seen, but it appears that his time with the Flames has come to an end after four seasons with the organization.

Looking Ahead for the Flames

The Flames management team will continue to be a busy bunch today, as day two of the draft is underway. Fans can continue to monitor the new prospects added to the organization, while also keeping an eye out for Rasmus Andersson, who is on the trading block and could be moved today should an offer entice general manager Craig Conroy.