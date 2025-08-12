Flames News & Rumours: Andersson, Parekh & Grzelcyk

In this week’s edition of Calgary Flames News & Rumours, Rasmus Andersson is denying that he told the Flames he was only willing to sign an extension with one team. Meanwhile, prospect Zayne Parekh gave his thoughts on what lies ahead for him this coming season. In other news, Matt Grzelcyk remains on the free-agent market and is a solid fit for the Flames in the eyes of many.

Andersson Open to Signing with Multiple Teams

Earlier this offseason, it seemed as though moving defenceman Rasmus Andersson could be difficult, as it was reported that he’d told the Flames he was only willing to sign an extension with one team, that being the Vegas Golden Knights. Had that been true, it would have greatly impacted the return the Flames would have gotten in a trade for the 28-year-old defenceman, but in a recent interview, Andersson himself admitted that report is not truthful.

“I have still been very appreciated in Calgary for a long time,” Andersson said in a translated interview with Swedish journalists David Carlsson and Mikael Ljungberg at Expressen. “Then some insider comes with wrong information and then the fans believe it, because they are right about a lot of other things they do and I understand that that is their job. But I have not given Calgary a team, that I only want to play with one team. That is not true.”

Based on these comments from Andersson, it appears as though he’s happy to sign an extension with numerous teams, which would greatly help the Flames. The Swedish blueliner has just one season remaining on a deal with a $4.55 million cap hit, and is likely to be moved sometime between now and the 2026 Trade Deadline.

Parekh Hopeful to Crack Flames Roster

Flames fans are hopeful to see the 19-year-old Parekh on the team this coming season, and for good reason. The defenceman, who was selected ninth overall in 2024, is viewed as one of the best prospects throughout the entire league. His stock has only raised further following a 33-goal, 107-point season with the Saginaw Spirit in the Ontario Hockey League (OHL).

Parekh’s only options this coming season are either to play in the NHL or return to the OHL, where it seems he’s accomplished everything he can. He should be given a long leash to prove he can play in the NHL, and based on a recent interview, he seems confident he can do just that.

“I mean, everyone knows that for me, I’m trying to play in the NHL,” said Parekh. “All my peers know that. I have a great support group and everybody’s pushing me every day and I’m pretty hard on myself, too. I’m going to keep working so that in the fall, it’s pretty far away, but I’ve got to have a big camp.”

While the Flames have several great prospects in the fold right now, Parekh is at the top of the list, indicating just how talented he is. The hope is that he can crack the Flames lineup this coming season, but regardless of how things play out, he is going to be a great NHLer for many years to come.

Grzelcyk Still Waiting on Contract

One of the most surprising players still waiting on the free-agent market in hopes of a new contract is Grzelcyk. The 31-year-old had seemingly set himself up for a good payday following a career-high 40 points with the Pittsburgh Penguins this past season, though so far, nobody is biting on the 5-foot-10 blueliner.

Given how long he’s waiting, one would assume that Grzelcyk will now be forced to sign a short-term deal. With the Flames looking to move Andersson, they could use another veteran on the back end, making him a seemingly good fit. Should he be willing to take a one-year deal worth, say, at around $4 million, it’s a move the Flames should strongly consider, as he’s a player that could be flipped at the deadline for help down the road.

Looking Ahead for the Flames

We are still very much in the dog days of summer, which has resulted in things being quite surrounding the Flames. In the coming weeks, however, fans should expect to hear plenty more on Connor Zary, who still remains a restricted free agent (RFA). Who knows, perhaps we could even still see an Andersson trade before the 2025-26 season gets underway.