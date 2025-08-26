Flames News & Rumours: Wolf, Zary, Backlund & More

In this week’s edition of Calgary Flames News & Rumours, Dustin Wolf, who has just one season remaining on his contract, spoke about what he expects from himself heading into the 2025-26 campaign. Meanwhile, restricted free agent (RFA) Connor Zary and the Flames continue to remain far apart on contract extension talks. In other news, Mikael Backlund recently revealed that he hopes to remain in Calgary for the rest of his career. Last, but certainly not least, defenceman Tyson Barrie has announced his retirement from the NHL.

Wolf Not Satisfied Despite Excellent Rookie Season

The biggest story for the Flames last season, and one of the biggest stories throughout the NHL, was the play of rookie goaltender Dustin Wolf. The 24-year-old had high expectations heading into his rookie season after three outstanding seasons in the American Hockey League, and certainly didn’t disappoint. He wound up finishing second in Calder Trophy voting with a 2.64 goals-against average along with a .910 save percentage in 53 appearances. He isn’t getting complacent after the strong season, however.

Dustin Wolf, Calgary Flames (Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

“Your objective is to come to the next season, have a good summer and be better. I think the term I like to use right now is, ‘not to be complacent,’” Wolf said to NHL.com’s Derek Van Diest. “I’m still super young, trying to learn my way around the League. I have one full year under my belt, but that means absolutely nothing. I want to come in here with a chip on my shoulder. We have a lot to prove as a team.”

Perhaps some of Wolf’s motivation comes from the fact that he was not invited to USA Hockey’s orientation camp for the upcoming Olympics. It suggests that despite his strong performance in 2024-25, he still has more to show before some are fully confident in his abilities as a top-tier starting goalie at the NHL level.

Zary and Flames Remain Apart in Contract Talks

One of the biggest stories surrounding the Flames this offseason revolves around Zary, who remains an RFA as we approach September. Management has been able to work out deals for the likes of Martin Pospisil, Matt Coronato, Adam Klapka, Morgan Frost, and Kevin Bahl, but has yet to reach a deal with Zary. While everybody had hoped a contract would be in place before training camp, it sounds as though the two sides remain far apart in extension talks.

Related: 4 Way-Too-Early Predictions for Calgary Flames in 2025-26

“I’ve just heard the two sides have been apart,” Sportsnet’s Elliotte Friedman said on the 32 Thoughts podcast. “I don’t think this is a situation where the Flames don’t like the player or the player doesn’t like the Flames.”

Zary, 23, is coming off of his second NHL season, where he recorded 13 goals and 27 points in 54 games. He missed plenty of time due to two separate knee injuries, which may be what has the Flames brass hesitant to give him the long-term deal his side is likely seeking.

Backlund Hopes to Be a Flame For Life

It hasn’t gotten a lot of attention just yet, but team captain Mikael Backlund is entering the final season of a two-year deal he signed prior to the 2023-24 campaign. Despite being 36 years old, however, it doesn’t sound as though he has any plans on retiring, and is hopeful to continue playing with the Flames beyond the 2025-26 season.

“I would say for the Calgary Flames fans, he said that, you know, he’s got a year left on his contract,” Friedman said on 32 Thoughts. “He says he wants to continue to play after it’s over, and he wants to be a lifetime Calgary Flame. That’s very clear. He would love to be a Flame forever, and he did say that he wants to play in the new building. That is a goal of his. So he’s not looking to go anywhere. He’s proud to be a Flame. And he wants to play in the new building.”

Mikael Backlund, Calgary Flames (Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

Backlund has spent his entire 1,066-game career with the Flames, during which time he’s racked up 215 goals and 563 points. Always reliable for strong defensive play and some solid secondary scoring, he put up a respectable 15 goals and 32 points in 76 outings this past season.

Tyson Barrie Calls it a Career

After perhaps taking some time in the offseason to see if there was any interest in his services, Barrie officially announced his retirement from the NHL on Monday. The 34-year-old signed a one-year deal with the Flames ahead of the 2024-25 season, but struggled to get playing time, suiting up for just 13 games.

Related: Flames News & Rumours: Wolf, Kadri, & Parekh

Though his Flames tenure was unremarkable, Barrie had a very solid career that saw him put up 110 goals and 508 points in 822 games in stints with the Colorado Avalanche, Toronto Maple Leafs, Edmonton Oilers, Nashville Predators, and, of course, the Flames. Arguably, his best NHL season came with the Oilers in 2020-21, where he led all NHL defencemen in the shortened season with 48 points in 56 outings.

Looking Ahead for the Flames

The biggest talking points for the Flames continue to be the contract situation with Zary, along with trade speculation surrounding Rasmus Andersson. It seems likely that Andersson will be in a Flames sweater to begin the 2025-26 season, though whether or not Zary is in the lineup for opening night remains to be seen.