Flames’ Ryan Huska Explains Jonathan Huberdeau Benching

The Calgary Flames got a much-needed comeback win over the Nashville Predators on Nov. 7 and improved to a 4-7-1 record on the season. Although this was a good win for the club, it was overshadowed by a big decision from Flames head coach Ryan Huska – benching Jonathan Huberdeau for the entirety of the third period.

This is big news, as Huberdeau is expected to be one of the club’s most impactful players. However, it is clear that Huska has not been impressed with Huberdeau’s play, as evidenced by this benching. Following the contest, Huska was naturally asked why he benched the veteran forward. In response, the Flames’ bench boss responded with a simple, “I thought Huby had an off night.” To watch Huska’s full response, check out the video below.

Huska felt that Huberdeau was not impactful enough to warrant more playing time. Although benchings occur throughout the season, it is always extremely noteworthy when it involves a big-name player like Huberdeau. With that, it is especially notable that the Flames managed to put up a three-goal third period to steal this game away from the Predators without Huberdeau’s help.

Huberdeau’s Nightmare Season Gets Worse

It is not a secret that Huberdeau’s bid for a bounce-back season in 2023-24 has been off to a truly brutal start. The thought was that the Flames’ coaching change would help Huberdeau find his elite form, but that just has not happened. In 12 games so far this season, Huberdeau has two goals, six assists, and a minus-12 rating. That is just not enough from a player making $10.5 million per season until the end of the 2030-31 campaign.

Jonathan Huberdeau, Calgary Flames (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

With that, Huberdeau’s offence has been quite limited as of late. Over the last seven games, Huberdeau has zero goals and two points. As a result, he has been trending in the wrong direction with his play rather than improving.

However, this benching is a new low for Huberdeau. Huska felt that sitting the former 115-point man and using other players more would help the Flames get back into the game, and it was ultimately the correct move.

Huberdeau Can Use Benching to Heat Up

Sometimes, a player needs something to motivate them, and this benching could very well be just that for Huberdeau. It is clear that the 30-year-old forward has immense talent when playing at his highest level, but we just have not seen that nearly enough since he became a Flame last season. Maybe this message from Huska can be what helps change that.

When noting that Huberdeau was one of the top forwards in the NHL just two seasons ago, the potential for him to bounce back is there. However, if this kind of subpar play continues, more benchings may be in his future. Let’s see how he responds to this benching from here.