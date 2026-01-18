Flames Week Ahead: Schedule & Storylines – Buy or Sell, Trade Watch, Goaltending and More

The Calgary Flames are entering a critical week in the 2025-26 season. Coming off a morale-boosting 4-2 victory over the New York Islanders on Saturday, the team finds itself at a franchise crossroads. Stuck in the “mushy middle”—not quite a playoff lock but not low enough for a guaranteed lottery pick—management faces high-pressure decisions as the trade deadline approaches.

Here are the key storylines and upcoming schedule for the week of Jan. 18-25, 2026.

The “Buy or Sell” Dilemma

General manager Craig Conroy is facing a defining moment. With the team hovering just outside the wild card race, the organization must decide whether to buy into this roster for a playoff push or sell assets to maximize future returns. The recent win against the Islanders keeps the playoff faint hope alive, but consistency remains the team’s biggest enemy.

Rasmus Andersson Trade Watch

Speculation has reached a fever pitch regarding defenceman Rasmus Andersson. He is widely viewed as the Flames’ most valuable trade chip. Reports indicate “very real” interest from contenders like the Boston Bruins, Dallas Stars, and Detroit Red Wings. Trading him would yield a massive return of future assets but would likely signal a “white flag” on the current season, potentially demoralizing the locker room.

Other Flames potentially on the trade block include Nazem Kadri and Blake Coleman, although the most recent reports indicate Coleman may be the most likely to stay in Calgary.

The Gavin McKenna Buzz

A fascinating off-ice storyline involves 2026 top draft prospect Gavin McKenna. Reports surfaced last week that the Yukon native has expressed a strong desire to play for Calgary. While the Flames are currently projected to pick outside the top spot, this news has energized the fanbase, with some arguing the team should “pivot” (tank) to improve their lottery odds for a shot at the future superstar.

Goaltending Fatigue vs. Opportunity

Dustin Wolf has been the undisputed workhorse this season, but the heavy workload has led to recent dips in performance. Backup Devin Cooley has stepped up recently (including a win against the Pittsburgh Penguins earlier in the month), creating a debate on how to balance Wolf’s development with the need for fresh legs during this condensed homestand.

Flames Schedule Jan 18 – 25

Date Day Opponent Time (MST) Venue Notes Jan 19 Monday New Jersey Devils 7:00 PM Scotiabank Saddledome A test against a fast, skilled Devils core. Jan 21 Wednesday Pittsburgh Penguins 7:30 PM Scotiabank Saddledome Rematch of the 2-1 win from Jan 10. Jan 23 Friday Washington Capitals 7:00 PM Scotiabank Saddledome Ovi and the Caps visit Calgary. Jan 25 Sunday Anaheim Ducks 6:00 PM Scotiabank Saddledome Must-win game against a rebuilding division rival.

AI tools were used to support the creation or distribution of this content, however, it has been carefully edited and fact-checked by a member of The Hockey Writers editorial team. For more information on our use of AI, please visit our Editorial Standards page.