Rangers Week Ahead: Schedule & Storylines – Retool Letter, Panarin, Sullivan’s #500 and More

The New York Rangers are in the middle of one of their most turbulent weeks in recent history, marked by a formal announcement from management that the team is shifting direction. Here are the key storylines and upcoming schedule for the week of Jan. 18-25, 2026.

The Retool Letter

On Friday, Jan. 16, General Manager Chris Drury released a letter to the fanbase announcing that the organization is pivoting to a “retool” strategy. The letter clarified that this is not a full rebuild but a restructuring around specific core players and prospects. This follows a disappointing first half of the season, where the Rangers (21-22-6) have fallen to the bottom of the Eastern Conference standings.

Artemi Panarin on the Trading Block

Coinciding with the retool announcement, it has been confirmed that the Rangers will not offer Artemi Panarin a contract extension. Management is actively working with Panarin (who holds a full no-movement clause) to facilitate a trade to a contender before the March 6 deadline. This marks the likely end of the “Breadman” era in New York.

Major Injury Crisis (Shesterkin & Fox)

The team’s struggles have been exacerbated by the loss of their two most critical stars. Both goaltender Igor Shesterkin and defenseman Adam Fox sustained injuries in early January and are currently out. Their absence has cratered the team’s defensive structure, contributing to a minus-18 goal differential (second-worst in the conference).

Mike Sullivan Reaches #500

Head Coach Mike Sullivan reached 500 career wins in the Rangers’ victory against the Philadelphia Flyers on Saturday following a hat-trick performance by Mika Zibanejad. Sullivan is the 30th coach in NHL history to reach the milestone.

Rangers Schedule Jan 18 – 25

Date Time (ET) Opponent Venue Broadcast/Note Mon, Jan 19 10:00 PM @ Anaheim Ducks Honda Center Late start Tue, Jan 20 10:00 PM @ Los Angeles Kings Crypto.com Arena Back-to-back Fri, Jan 23 10:00 PM @ San Jose Sharks SAP Center Last game of week

