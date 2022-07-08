Philadelphia Flyers Draft Cutter Gauthier 5th Overall

With the fifth pick of the 2022 NHL Entry Draft, the Philadelphia Flyers have selected Cutter Gauthier from the United States National U18 Team

About Cutter Gauthier

Cutter Gauthier has all the tools to become a premiere power forward in the NHL. At 6-foot-3 and and 201 pounds, he plays a big-boy game. With the United States National U18 Team, he recorded 34 goals and 65 points through 54 games. He can score, he can make plays, and he isn’t afraid to battle for loose pucks and use his size to his advantage.

Although he spent the majority of this season playing on the left wing, Gauthier has spent some time playing down the middle. He revealed at the Draft Combine that he intends to play center for Boston College next season, potentially making him one of the most versatile forwards available in this year’s draft. He has an NHL-caliber skillset, and now he just has to refine it.

THW Prospect Profile Excerpt

“What are some things that teams look for in a power forward? The ability to drive plays and put the puck in the net. Cutter Gauthier can do both those things. Despite being born in Sweden where his father Sean finished up his own professional hockey career, he moved back to the United States and began his hockey career.

“As one would hope for a prospect who’s 6-foot-3, Gauthier brings physicality to his overall 200-foot game. He has the strength to fend off attackers, knocking them off the puck in the defensive zone, and lay the body to create turnovers in the offensive zone. He loves to get involved in scrums when he gets the chance.

Cutter Gauthier, USNTDP (Rena Laverty / USA Hockey’s NTDP)

“On top of that, he has NHL-caliber skating ability. He has shown that he can be explosive coming out of the defensive zone and generates a lot of breakaways. Not only that, but it’s very difficult to both knock him off balance and off the puck, which contributes to a relentless forechecking ability. He’s very strong with the puck on his stick. Whether it’s attacking a defender out wide, or cutting through defenders up the middle, his ability to carry the puck over the blue line allows for his team to enter and set up their offense. He loves to shoot and will shoot from anywhere. He not only has a strong and accurate wrist shot, but he can fire it off quickly. He’s on pace for 40 goals in 38 United States Hockey League (USHL) games with the NTDP.

“Much is the case for prospects coming out of the NTDP, he’s a strong defensive player who can be relied on to kill penalties. His positional versatility contributes to his success both in defending the middle, and defenders on the perimeter. He’s able to get in passing lanes to disrupt plays, and take one for the team by blocking shots. As previously mentioned offensively, he won’t shy away from throwing the body to create turnovers and break the puck out in the opposite direction.”

How This Affects the Flyers’ Plans

Much of the Flyers’ core is either entering their prime or have already reached it. By adding Gauthier, they’ve added a player who could factor into their lineup as soon as the 2023-24 season after his freshman season with Boston College. He’ll become a fixture in their top-six, and he may even become their top center in time. The Flyers have added a well-rounded player with this pick, and their fans are going to love him sooner rather than later.