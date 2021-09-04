Flyers News & Rumors: Farabee Extension & Development Camp

Welcome to Flyers News & Rumors, where we will look at the latest extensions the organization has made and recap the development camp that concluded on Sept 1. Forward Joel Farabee agreed to a contract extension with the Philadelphia Flyers on Sept. 2, joining fellow forward Sean Couturier as the latest players to sign multi-year contract extensions with the team. The signing is an indication the franchise believes he can build upon the individual success he had during the shortened 2020-21 season.

Farabee Signs Six-Year Extension With Flyers

Farabee signed an extension worth $30 million for six years, which will begin in the 2022-23 season, as the winger is entering the final year of his entry-level contract (ELC). The 21-year-old forward was the Flyers’ best player last season, as he totaled 20 goals and 18 assists in 55 games. He had success playing on the top line with Couturier, and proved he can contribute steady production as a member of the top-six. He was the only player that comes to mind who had a good year in an underwhelming 2020-21 season for the Flyers roster.

Joel Farabee, Philadelphia Flyers (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

Farabee could deal with bouts of inconsistency or regression given his young age, but general manager Chuck Fletcher is encouraged by the forward’s production since he debuted for the Flyers during the 2019-20 season. His blossoming last season was a positive step in his development to becoming a top player for the franchise. He and Couturier combined for 38 goals and 41 assists, and clearly were the Flyers’ best offensive players last season. Corey Pronman of The Athletic evaluated his game by including the following:

“He’s a very smart and competitive player,” he said. “He can make the flashy skilled plays and put pucks between legs, but he excels as a playmaker. He can make difficult plays and execute in tight windows. He’s already become a frequent penalty killer for the Flyers. The footspeed isn’t the best and is his main drawback, but everything else about his game is great. Farabee projects as a quality two-way, first-line winger.” (from ‘NHL Pipeline Rankings: No. 17 Philadelphia Flyers maintain strong depth behind Joel Farabee,’ The Athletic, 8/31/21)

Pronman graded Farabee’s skating as below-average, his puck skills as average and both his hockey sense and ability to compete as above-average. The forward is one of the premier young players for the Flyers and will look to build upon his success in the 2021-22 season.

Young Talent Emerges During Flyers Development Camp

The Flyers development camp concluded and the organization has some NHL-ready prospects who may make the opening night roster or be called up to the Flyers at some point during the season. Wade Allison, who played with the orange and black for 14 games last season, was impressive when he participated in the camp and has one of the better opportunities to make the Flyers roster in October. Samu Tuomaala, the Flyers’ 2021 second-round draft selection, was noticeable for his skating speed and he along with Tyson Foerster were known for their shots during the development camp.

Tyson Foerster, Lehigh Valley Phantoms (Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

Egor Zamula is another prospect who could crack the Flyers lineup should an opportunity arise on the defense during the upcoming season. Mike O’Connell, the Flyers senior advisor to the general manager said the following about him and defenseman Cam York.

“Egor is a much bigger player, stature-wise,” he said. “Very smooth with the puck. Probably not as dynamic as Cam is. Both very smooth. Cam is a little bit more dynamic. Quicker hands, probably more of a compact player of course, but both are extremely smart. One has length. One doesn’t have the length, and I think that Zamula’s length is going to really help him defending. Cam’s foot speed and agility in getting in and out of tight situations and being able to make the quick plays are going to be very effective.” (from ‘Flyers development camp review: Cam York’s composure, Morgan Frost’s creativity, other standouts and more takeaways,’ The Athletic, 9/2/21)

Impressive ability across the board here from Mason Millman, Cam York, Morgan Frost and Linus Sandin. pic.twitter.com/TkJF7sJn9C — Jordan Hall (@JHallNBCS) August 31, 2021

The Flyers have some players who could be exciting to watch in the NHL for years to come including Allison, York, Zamula, Foerster and Morgan Frost. Some of the prospects have gotten a small sample size of what playing in the league is like and want to continue to progress if they gain other opportunities to play for the Flyers again this season. The Flyers have several players in their primes and could benefit from young prospects who will provide the team with enthusiasm and energy.