Flyers Place Owen Tippett On Injured Reserve

On Jan. 23, the Philadelphia Flyers made a big update that forward Owen Tippett would be placed on injured reserve, sidelining him for at least a week. He had suffered a lower-body injury amid his matchup with the Colorado Avalanche on Jan. 20, listed as day-to-day shortly after. Apparently, the severity of his injury was worse than originally anticipated.

Transaction: We have placed forward Owen Tippett on Injured Reserve and have recalled goaltender Cal Petersen from the @LVPhantoms (AHL). pic.twitter.com/vbyP1eLnbM — Philadelphia Flyers (@NHLFlyers) January 23, 2024

Tippett, 24, will at least miss a few games for the Flyers as they sit in second place in the Metropolitan Division and fourth in the ever-so-tight Eastern Conference. What has he meant to their success so far, and could this injury hinder it?

Who Is Owen Tippett?

Tippett has been up and down this season in 2023-24 in the final year of his current contract before he becomes a restricted free agent (RFA), but he has recently found his stride. Riding a three-game point streak, along with goals in five of his last seven games, things were looking up for him before his injury. Unfortunately, he might be facing a major setback in that when it seemed as though the Flyers’ injury struggles were turning a corner.

Owen Tippett of the Flyers (Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

On the season thus far, the 24-year-old Tippett has 18 goals and 12 assists for 30 points in 46 games. The winger looked to be on his way to passing his career-high 27 goals, which he set in 2022-23, but that could be in jeopardy now. The 25-16-6 Flyers will sorely miss him in their lineup, as he has been a vital source of offense. The Flyers had a 5-1-0 record in their last six games when he was on the ice, losing their previous contest 5-3 to the Ottawa Senators when he was out. He has been paramount to their offensive success, being a top-six fixture for the Orange and Black.

Latest News & Highlights

The Flyers have three games before their NHL All-Star Break that starts on Feb. 1, meaning they should be without Tippett for all of them. With games against the Tampa Bay Lightning, Florida Panthers, and Boston Bruins, it’ll be hard to win without him — this news could be crushing for Philadelphia’s playoff aspirations.