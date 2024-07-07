Flyers Re-Sign Egor Zamula to 2-Year Contract

The Philadelphia Flyers signed their last remaining restricted free agent (RFA) to a contract on July 7, 2024, meaning that they could essentially be done making moves this offseason if they wanted. Defenseman Egor Zamula, 24, was given a two-year contract extension worth $1.7 million annually.

Zamula took on his first full-time NHL role for the Flyers last season, appearing in 66 games in a depth defensive role. He scored five goals and 16 assists for 21 points, putting up a plus-3 rating in the process. He was a serviceable player for Philadelphia especially when bodies were banged up.

Zamula, given the fact that he is Russian but played in Canadian juniors, is likely seen as a positive mentor for 19-year-old Russian prospect Matvei Michkov, who is set to join the Flyers in 2024-25. The latter has played in Russia his entire life, so there are a few cultural barriers to overcome. The rationale is simple: the two players could get along.

Right now, the Flyers’ defense seems to be pretty stacked depth-wise. All 10 of these players appeared in games for the Orange and Black in 2023-24, and they could all realistically battle for an opening night roster spot. This is what we’re looking at:

Left Defense Right Defense Cam York Travis Sanheim Nick Seeler Jamie Drysdale Egor Zamula Rasmus Ristolainen Emil Andrae Erik Johnson Adam Ginning Ronnie Attard

Zamula might have to battle with some players here to reach the 66-game mark that he did last season, but it should ultimately be a good exercise for the Flyers’ defense. The greater their depth, the better it will be for their on-ice performance. Zamula won’t have a guaranteed spot in the lineup every night, and his cap number somewhat reflects that.