Flyers Re-Sign Egor Zamula to 2-Year Contract

The Philadelphia Flyers signed their last remaining restricted free agent (RFA) to a contract on July 7, 2024, meaning that they could essentially be done making moves this offseason if they wanted. Defenseman Egor Zamula, 24, was given a two-year contract extension worth $1.7 million annually.
Zamula took on his first full-time NHL role for the Flyers last season, appearing in 66 games in a depth defensive role. He scored five goals and 16 assists for 21 points, putting up a plus-3 rating in the process. He was a serviceable player for Philadelphia especially when bodies were banged up.
Zamula, given the fact that he is Russian but played in Canadian juniors, is likely seen as a positive mentor for 19-year-old Russian prospect Matvei Michkov, who is set to join the Flyers in 2024-25. The latter has played in Russia his entire life, so there are a few cultural barriers to overcome. The rationale is simple: the two players could get along.
Related: Flyers 2023-24 Player Grades: Egor Zamula
Right now, the Flyers’ defense seems to be pretty stacked depth-wise. All 10 of these players appeared in games for the Orange and Black in 2023-24, and they could all realistically battle for an opening night roster spot. This is what we’re looking at:
|Left Defense
|Right Defense
|Cam York
|Travis Sanheim
|Nick Seeler
|Jamie Drysdale
|Egor Zamula
|Rasmus Ristolainen
|Emil Andrae
|Erik Johnson
|Adam Ginning
|Ronnie Attard
Zamula might have to battle with some players here to reach the 66-game mark that he did last season, but it should ultimately be a good exercise for the Flyers’ defense. The greater their depth, the better it will be for their on-ice performance. Zamula won’t have a guaranteed spot in the lineup every night, and his cap number somewhat reflects that.