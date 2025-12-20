From Montreal to Laval: Can Sam Montembeault Regain His NHL Form?

The Montreal Canadiens’ goalie situation has become one of the quiet dramas of the season, and at the center of it is Sam Montembeault. Once seen as a promising starter, he now finds himself in Laval, working through a conditioning stint that has fans and analysts debating his future.

Related: Today in Hockey History: Dec. 20

The key question: Is this just a temporary reset, or is Montembeault’s NHL standing in jeopardy?

Why Laval for Montembeault? Not Punishment, But Reset

One thing seems clear. Montembeault’s demotion to the American Hockey League (AHL) Laval Rocket is not a punishment. This is a deliberate, strategic move by management to give him the space to work on his fundamentals: positioning, timing, and consistency. In the NHL’s condensed schedule, there is little room for targeted practice. In Laval, Montembeault can focus on the mechanics and mental composure that the high-pressure NHL environment sometimes obscures.

Montembeault’s current struggles are more about body language and confidence than about skill. He moves too fast, often “cheating” instead of staying square and patient. This impatience can ruin a game for a goalie, no matter how talented. Management hopes that, in a slower environment with focused coaching, Montembeault can regain the calm, steady presence that marked his strong performances last season.

Comparisons and Context About Montembeault’s Move

Fans have tried to draw parallels with other goalies. In 2021, Carey Price, for instance, had a brief stint in Laval before the playoffs. However, he was already elite and used it solely to regain game shape. Tristan Jarry’s struggles when he was with the Pittsburgh Penguins are a more cautionary tale. For him, the conditioning stints failed to restore his form, ultimately leading to waivers.

Related: Desperate Times Call for Canadiens to Trade for Phillip Danault (Again)

Montembeault occupies a middle ground — he’s not elite like Price, but far from done. At this point, his situation looks manageable. His task is to respond to the reset, and if he does, life is good for Canadiens fans.

Canadiens’ Roster Implications: Who Plays Next?

The Canadiens’ goalie situation is more complicated than a simple question of form. Jacob Fowler has had a taste of NHL action, appearing in three games with the big club, and his performance could reshape the depth chart entirely. If Fowler shows he can handle the workload, Montembeault risks losing his role with the Canadiens, a prospect that would certainly raise eyebrows given the investment in him.

Sam Montembeault, Montreal Canadiens (David Kirouac-Imagn Images)

On the other hand, if Fowler needs more time to settle in, Montembeault would likely return to share duties with Jakub Dobes, restoring some stability to a position that thrives on confidence and rhythm. There’s also the possibility that neither goalie finds consistency. In that case, management could be forced into tougher choices: a trade, a waiver exposure, or another round of shuffling between Montreal and Laval.

Related: Ivan Demidov Is the Canadiens’ Future Star in the Making

Each scenario carries consequences, not just for Montembeault but for the team’s overall stability, making this more than a simple conditioning stint — it’s a test of the Canadiens’ organizational patience and strategic foresight. For now, the team seems committed to a careful approach. They prefer Montembeault in the NHL or under controlled development, rather than exposing him to waivers and risking losing him for nothing.

Montembeault’s Contract and Market Value

Montembeault’s $3.15M cap hit makes him attractive on the trade or waiver market. If he were placed on waivers, it’s likely some team would claim him, given his potential and affordability. Trading him is a possibility if he can’t regain form, but management is clearly trying to protect his value while giving him every chance to recover.

The Laval stint is ultimately about restoring confidence and form. Game results in the AHL are largely irrelevant; what matters is coaching feedback and repeated practice. Montembeault is at a crossroads. But his situation is neither catastrophic nor hopeless. A successful reset could restore him to a stable NHL backup role. Failure could force the Canadiens into difficult decisions: trade, waive, or risk another goalie shuffle midseason.

Bottom Line for Montembeault and the Canadiens

Montembeault is at a crossroads. His situation is neither catastrophic nor hopeless. It’s a reminder that NHL careers are fragile, particularly for goalies, whose confidence and timing are everything. This is a pivotal moment—not just for Montembeault—but for the Canadiens, who must balance development, roster stability, and asset management.

Related: 2 Dark Horse Canadiens Who Can Have an Impact in 2025-26

His path back to form won’t be simple, and the fans in Montreal will be watching closely, because in the world of professional hockey, a single season can change everything.