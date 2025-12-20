Golden Knights’ Canadian Swing Is Going To Be a Roster Depth Test

If you glanced solely at the Pacific Division standings this morning, you’d be forgiven for assuming everything is calm in Las Vegas. The Golden Knights are sitting in first place. They are riding an eight-game point streak. By the raw numbers, this is an elite team operating at peak efficiency.

But pull back the curtain, and the reality in the locker room looks less like a contender and more like a MASH unit. As the team boards the flight for a grueling back-to-back swing through Alberta, head coach Bruce Cassidy isn’t just tweaking his lineup; he’s practically reinventing it on the fly.

We talk a lot in this league about “next man up” culture. However, what Vegas is currently navigating goes beyond standard attrition. It is a fundamental destabilization of the roster’s spine, specifically down the middle and on the blue line. For a team looking to maintain its stranglehold on the division, this weekend’s road trip is going to be a fascinating stress test.

The Center Ice Crisis

The most glaring issue is the absolute evaporation of depth at center. It’s rare to see a contender stripped of its primary playmakers so thoroughly in such a short window.

Jack Eichel—the engine of this offense—is staying home. Between a lingering illness and a lower-body injury, he’s out for the trip. Add in William Karlsson, who hasn’t seen the ice since early November, and you have a massive void in two-way responsibility.

Jack Eichel, Vegas Golden Knights (Bob Frid-Imagn Images)

It isn’t just injuries, though. The front office’s asset management is coming under the microscope here. The decision to trade Nicolas Roy to the Toronto Maple Leafs and losing Cole Schwindt on waivers has left the cupboard bare. These are the moments you keep depth pieces for, and their absence is now compounded by the injury bug.

Cassidy is being forced into creativity, which is usually a polite word for desperation. We’re looking at Ivan Barbashev shifting to the middle to center a line with Mitch Marner and Braeden Bowman. The logic is sound—Marner can help carry the distribution load even from the wing—but asking Barbashev to shoulder the defensive responsibilities of a top-line center against Alberta teams is a tall order.

Cassidy was candid about this transition earlier in the week. Moving from wing to center isn’t just about where you stand on the face-off dot. It’s cerebral. It’s about being the low man in the defensive zone, managing breakouts without getting trapped, and supporting the defensemen below the goal line. When you plug a winger into that hole, the rhythm of the entire unit changes. You lose that instinctive defensive awareness, and against high-pressure forechecks, that split-second hesitation leads to turnovers.

A Decimated Blue Line

If the situation up front is concerning, the back end is downright alarming. The loss of Shea Theodore to a week-to-week upper-body injury removes the team’s primary puck-mover and transition architect.

Shea Theodore, Vegas Golden Knights (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

But the elephant in the room remains the status of Alex Pietrangelo. With reports suggesting he is unlikely to play again, Vegas is effectively operating without its top pairing—the safety blanket that has allowed them to play their aggressive style for years.

This places an immense burden on Noah Hanifin. We are going to see his minutes skyrocket, particularly on the power play. He has the skating ability to handle it, but fatigue becomes a real factor when you are playing 25-plus minutes on the first leg of a back-to-back.

There is a small silver lining: Jeremy Lauzon is back. He’s not going to replace Theodore’s offense, but his physical presence on the bottom pairing provides a bit of stability. In a weekend where Vegas will likely be hemmed in their own zone more than usual, Lauzon’s ability to clear the front of the net will be necessary.

The Alberta Gauntlet

This brings us to the logistics of the weekend. A “quick trip” to Alberta is rarely easy, but the scheduling gods have done Vegas no favors here.

It starts Saturday against Calgary. The Flames have tightened up their structure recently, and they will look to exploit Vegas’s makeshift center depth. Cassidy has tapped Akira Schmid for the start, hoping to steal a win before the fatigue sets in.

Akira Schmid, Vegas Golden Knights (Stephen R. Sylvanie-Imagn Images)

Then comes the real test: Sunday in Edmonton.

The Oilers are the team that ended Vegas’s season last spring. There is bad blood there, and Edmonton’s top six is built to feast on disorganized defenses. With a depleted blue line and wingers playing out of position at center, the defensive coverage assignments against Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl will need to be flawless.

Cassidy is turning to Carter Hart for the Edmonton game. It’s a high-pressure environment for Hart, knowing the team in front of him is significantly undermanned.

Defining Success

So, what is the realistic expectation here?

If you listen to the optimists, Vegas is still a fifth-ranked team in the league with a winning pedigree. They find ways to win.

But if you look at the roster sheet objectively, this lineup is a shadow of the one that built the current point streak. You have a defense missing its two best pillars and an offense missing its primary drivers.

In this context, securing two points out of four would be a victory. If they can split the weekend—perhaps grinding out a low-scoring affair in Calgary—they should take the points and run. Anything more is likely finding fool’s gold; anything less is just the mathematical probability catching up to them.

