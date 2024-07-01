Get to Know Canadiens 2024 Third-Round Pick Logan Sawyer 

The Montreal Canadiens had a very busy second day at the 2024 NHL Entry Draft in Las Vegas. They no longer had their second-round selection as it was used to trade up to the Los Angeles Kings’ 21st overall selection. That made their third-round selections that much more important if they hoped to increase their odds of adding a legitimate NHL player.

They had seven picks to make on Day 2, and they used their second selection, second in the third round, to select Logan Sawyer from the Brooks Bandits of the British Columbia Hockey League (BCHL).

Birthplace: Orangeville, Ontario

Date of birth: May 6, 2006

Shoots: Left

Position: Left Wing

Height: 6-foot-1

Weight: 174 pounds

Team: Brooks Bandits (BCHL)

Sawyer had an eventful draft year. His team ended the season in the BCHL, but it started in the Alberta Junior Hockey League (AJHL). When Brooks and four other AJHL members announced intentions to move to the BCHL the following season, the Alberta league decided to cut them out entirely, forcing the BCHL to create an Alberta division to save their seasons.

Logan Sawyer, Montreal Canadiens (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

Sawyer had a solid offensive performance, even after switching to a much more competitive BCHL, scoring at nearly a point-per-game pace. By the end of the season, he had scored 35 goals and 78 points in 59 games played in total. His strong offensive play continued in the playoffs with 15 points in 12 games. Canadiens fans may be wondering what kind of player the Providence College commit is.

Canadiens Follow Their Draft Formula

Sawyer has intangibles that the Canadiens look for in their prospects. He is a smart player, who is coachable, and willing to adjust to playing any role from top-line forward, to a checking role and everything in between. During the World Junior A Challenge in Truro Nova Scotia in December 2023, Sawyer demonstrated all of that, including an ability to play a leadership role.

Early in the tournament, his Canada West club faced difficulties, and he was able to rally the club and carry them offensively as well, something his head coach, Scott Barney, shared with The Hockey Writers several times throughout the tournament.

“We (coaching staff) worked on having the team stick to the details we wanted, and you’d hear (Sawyer) on the bench reiterating your message, you know it (the message) is going a long way.” – Scott Barney – Canada West Head Coach WJAC, Dec 2023

Sawyer isn’t the quickest skater, and he will need to improve his first step, but he has a smooth stride, even with possession of the puck, and is highly capable of protecting it using body positioning. Offensively, he generates points via hard work and intelligent play. He has a high hockey IQ, allowing him to read the game well. Also, he places himself in the most ideal positions he can to win his battles, even against stronger, faster or bigger players.

Sawyer is a good transition player, able to get controlled offensive zone entries. His playmaking skills are underrated, especially in transition as he uses his teammates well with give-and-go plays to create space and allow the play to continue at a high pace. This helps to increase the odds of generating an offensive opportunity. That and his ability to play the cycle, but also, attack the net with force. He has an excellent shot; however, he will need to learn to get his release off quicker as there will be less time to get his shots off in the NCAA.

Sawyer boasts a very high-energy motor, which is a large part of his ability to be a defensively responsible player. If the offensive opportunity is lost, and the opposition counterattacks, he, in turn, attacks the puck with aplomb. His defensive zone positioning is very strong, as he not only closes gaps quickly but uses his stick to funnel the play from the point to the outside where he can either strip the puck or pin his opponent along the boards.

This motor is reinforced with an excellent aerobic output. This allows him to not only carry the pace throughout the game but to be able to push the pace at the end of games, which allows him to take advantage of his opponents’ fatigue. Sawyer has a bottom-six forward floor thanks to his combination of energy, intelligence, work ethic, and 6-foot-1 frame. However, he will need several years to add strength, improve his skating and round out his game. Luckily, he will have four seasons in the NCAA to work on all of that before he makes the leap to professional hockey.