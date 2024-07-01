Capitals Acquire Jakob Chychrun From Senators for Nick Jensen

The Ottawa Senators have traded defenseman Jakob Chychrun to the Washington Capitals for defenseman Nick Jensen and a 2026 third-round pick. Chychrun was acquired at the 2023 Trade Deadline for a first-round pick and two second-round picks. He had 16 goals and 46 points in 94 career games. Jensen, a defensive defenseman, had one goal and 14 points in 78 games with the Capitals. He has 19 goals and 115 assists across his 562 career regular season games split between the Capitals and Detroit Red Wings.

The Capitals land Chychrun at a very affordable price. They get a smooth-skating, high-IQ defenseman making just $4.6 million this season. He will join their top four, potentially alongside John Carlson. This is the latest in a plethora of moves by the Capitals who are undergoing an on-the-fly rebuild. Washington has signed Matt Roy to replace Jensen’s hole.

At first glance, this is poor value for the Senators, but Jensen addresses a key need. He is a right-handed, defensive defenseman making just over $4 million for the next two seasons. With limited right-handed, defensive defensemen available, Ottawa solidifies one of their biggest weaknesses from last season through Jensen’s addition.