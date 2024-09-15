Get to Know Islanders’ Latest PTO Artyom Kudashov

Artyom Kudashov, a promising young defenseman from Russia, was recently signed to a professional tryout (PTO) by the New York Islanders. This move marks a significant step in the D-man’s career, as he aims to make a lasting impression in the NHL. Born on Jan. 10, 2005, in Moscow, Russia, Kudashov is a solid two-way defenseman with good potential with his skills and dedication to the sport.

Who Is Artyom Kudashov?

Kudashov’s journey in professional hockey began with Dynamo Moscow, a prominent team in the Kontinental Hockey League (KHL). He has been with the organization since 2021, steadily climbing the ranks and showcasing his talent on the ice. During his time with the Blue-and-Whites, Kudashov played in both the Junior Hockey League (MHL) and the KHL, gaining valuable experience and further honing his skills.

Artyom Kudashov (Photo credit: MHL )

In the 2021-22 season, he played 25 games in the MHL, scoring two goals and providing six assists for Dynamo’s junior team. The following season, he skated in 42 games, scoring two goals and seven assists. His performance in the MHL demonstrated his potential and earned him a spot in the KHL, where he played 25 games in the 2023-24 season, playing under his father, Alexei Kudashov, a former pro player in Russia who played 25 games for the Toronto Maple Leafs in the 90s and has represented his country in multiple occasions at the Olympics and International Ice Hockey Federation (IIHF) World Championships level. He also lifted the Gagarin Cup with Moscow in 2012 at the sunset of his long career.

This summer, Kudashov had the opportunity to skate at the Philadelphia Flyers rookie camp. This experience allowed him to showcase his abilities to a broader audience and gain exposure to different playing styles and coaching techniques. His participation in the Flyers’ camp was a testament to his dedication and ambition to succeed. Kudashov was overlooked at the 2023 NHL Entry Draft.

Kudashov’s Game

Kudashov’s game is characterized by his versatility and strong two-way play. As a left-shot defenseman, he is known for his solid defensive skills and ability to contribute offensively when needed. He has a keen sense of positioning and is effective in breaking up plays and transitioning the puck out of the defensive zone. His ability to read the game and make smart decisions under pressure makes him a valuable asset on the ice. Kudashov also has experience playing on both special teams, logging significant minutes in power-play and penalty-kill situations, though, it must be said, mostly in the juniors.

Standing 6-foot tall and weighing 174 pounds, Kudashov possesses the physical attributes necessary to compete at the professional level. His size and strength allow him to engage in physical battles and protect the front of the net effectively. Additionally, his skating ability and agility enable him to keep up with fast-paced play and contribute to the offensive rush.

Artyom Kudashov (Photo credit: MHL )

Kudashov’s signing with the Islanders on a PTO is a significant milestone in his career. The Islanders’ scouts had been keeping an eye on him during his time in the KHL, and his performance at the Flyers’ rookie camp further solidified their interest. Kudashov expressed his excitement about the opportunity, stating, “It’s a chance to make a dream in the NHL come true. I’m very excited,” he told The Hockey News. His enthusiasm and determination to succeed will undoubtedly drive him to make the most of this opportunity.

Kudashov’s Chances in the NHL

It’s not easy to fully gauge his potential. Kudashov was a force on the blue line for Moscow’s junior team, eating up a lot of minutes, but sometimes failing to showcase his full offensive potential. He will need to gain more consistency and experience, and if things go well for him, he can secure a two-way deal and continue his development with the Bridgeport Islanders, the Isles’ affiliate in the American Hockey League (AHL). “I’m a two-way defenseman. I’m pretty good in the defensive zone and can move in and make some moves in the attack zone,” Kudashov said about his game.

Alexei Kudashov, Artyom’s father, played in the NHL with the Toronto Maple Leafs and is now a head coach in the KHL (Photo credit: Ak Bars Kazan )

This season, Kudashov has lined up for two games with Dynamo, with limited ice time on a stacked lineup. The Blue-and-Whites are a team with big ambitions, and finding a full-time spot isn’t easy at Kudashov’s age, especially on the blue line. However, he can continue his development and score a contract with the Islanders in the NHL, with the potential to match his father’s achievements, and perhaps get even more.