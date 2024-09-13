Jack Eichel Eyeing Another Stanley Cup With the Golden Knights

In 2023, the Vegas Golden Knights captured their first Stanley Cup championship, defeating the Florida Panthers in five games. Jack Eichel, who joined the team at the right time, played a pivotal role in that historic victory. However, last season didn’t go as planned, with the team being eliminated in the earlier rounds. As they gear up for another Stanley Cup run, Eichel remains a crucial part of their roster. The big question is: Can the Golden Knights build on their past success and assemble a team strong enough for another deep playoff push?

Eichel Is Looking Forward to Another Stanley Cup Run

Ryan Leslie caught up with Vegas Golden Knights forward Jack Eichel to discuss the team’s mindset heading into each season, why he is a big personal goal-setter, and his excitement for the upcoming 4 Nations Face-Off. Here’s a breakdown of their conversation:

Eichel’s Mindset for the New Season: Welcoming New Faces to a Winning Culture

Eichel shared that the Golden Knights approach each season expecting to succeed, focusing on starting strong. They have learned from past seasons that teams with good starts tend to finish well, positioning themselves for playoff success. He noted, “I think the mindset should be to have a good start… Historically, most teams that start well finish as playoff teams. For us, it’s important to get off to a good start in training camp and the regular season.”

Eichel also emphasized the importance of gelling as a team, especially with new faces arriving in the organization. The Golden Knights’ culture makes it easy for players to adjust, and Eichel recalled how smoothly his transition went when he joined the team.

Eichel discussed how new players are integrated into the Golden Knights’ identity and culture. The “misfits” — the original players from the team’s expansion draft (like William Karlsson) — have created a winning standard that newcomers quickly adapt to. He shared, “You come in and find out quickly that winning is the standard here… It’s a competitive environment, and we push each other every day,” Eichel said, giving credit to the veterans who established the team’s strong culture.

Eichel’s Season’s Goals & Looking Forward to International Hockey

A big believer in goal setting, Eichel explained that he sets personal and team-related goals before each season. His goals range from short-term objectives, like training frequency, to long-term targets, like scoring and other statistical achievements. As he noted during the interview, “Before every season, I sit down and set goals for the short and long term… I’m pretty big on goal setting.”

These personal benchmarks help him stay focused throughout the season while aligning with the team’s broader objectives.

Jack Eichel, Vegas Golden Knights (Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

Eichel also expressed excitement for the upcoming 4 Nations Face-Off, particularly the chance to represent Team USA. After missing out on recent Olympic opportunities, he is eager to play in a competitive international setting and believes the American squad will be strong. For him, the “tournament is going to be awesome… The American roster will be loaded, but the other countries will also be. It’s going to be great for the game and fans.”

Eichel looks forward to the challenge and the opportunity to spend time with his American teammates while representing his country internationally.

The Bottom Line for Eichel and the Golden Knights

As Eichel prepares for the upcoming season and international competition, he focuses on personal growth and team success. With the Golden Knights expecting another strong year, he is ready to contribute to their pursuit of a second Stanley Cup.