The Vegas Golden Knights have an impressive collection of prospects in their system. Recently, Peyton Krebs and Logan Thompson have been playing some impressive hockey and are showing that they could make an impact in the NHL when they are given the chance. Currently, Krebs is playing in the WHL for the Winnipeg Ice and Thompson is playing for the Henderson Silver Knights in the AHL.

Peyton Krebs

There is a lot of excitement surrounding Krebs in Las Vegas. The Golden Knights selected him 17th overall in the 2019 NHL Entry Draft, and many thought he had an outside chance at making the Golden Knights after an impressive showing at the World Junior Championship. Although he did not make the team, Krebs has continued his momentum by producing for both Henderson – in his brief stint – and Winnipeg.

Peyton Krebs, Vegas Golden Knights, 2019 NHL Draft (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

The 20-year-old center was producing at a point per game in Henderson before the Golden Knights front office decided to let him finish the season for his junior club in the WHL. So far in Winnipeg, Krebs has been on fire. Through 12 games, he has six goals and 21 points. This put the Golden Knights’ prospect at third in the league for points. He is also on an 11 game point streak, with the only game he has not recorded a point in being his first game back from the AHL.

Golden Knights fans should continue to be excited about Krebs and his offensive skill set. If he can continue this momentum through the season, there is a good chance that he could be brought up for the NHL playoffs and see action if Vegas suffers an injury. Looking towards next season, there could be a good chance that he will see time in a Golden Knights sweater consistently.

Logan Thompson

Thompson has been on fire in his time with the Silver Knights. In the 13 games he has played during the 2020-21 AHL season, he has won 11 of them, with one of his two losses coming via shootout. He has also recorded a goals-against-average of 1.78 and a save percentage of .949. These impressive stats have allowed him to win the AHL Goalie of the Month for both February and March. He is the first person to win this title in consecutive months since Micheal Hutchinson in November and December of 2017.

This is exciting news for the Golden Knights as his high level of play makes him a very capable backup in the events that either Marc-Andre Fleury or Robin Lehner get injured. This was shown in his brief relief effort for Fleury in a blowout loss to the Minnesota Wild. Thompson did stop every shot he saw in the third period of that game.

Bakersfield's Tyler Benson and Cooper Marody, Texas's Riley Damiani and Henderson's Logan Thompson have been named the CCM/AHL award winners for Marchhttps://t.co/jWj6SQyDkC pic.twitter.com/hmvjt56hGe — AHL Communications (@AHLPR) April 1, 2021

For the time being, it will look like Thompson will continue to split time between the Vegas taxi squad and between the pipes in Henderson. With Fleury having another season left on his contract, it could mean that Thompson will need to continue his development in the AHL for the time being. However, it is looking like he will be the backup to Lehner when once Fleury’s contract is up. This is still good news for fans and the team because if he keeps this level of play up, Vegas can continue its current trend of having two solid goalies in their crease.

Overall, these two prospects have been proving they are worth the hype with their impressive stats. Krebs is one of the league leaders in points in the WHL, and Thompson could very well be in the running for Goalie of the Year in the AHL if his play continues. The Golden Knights have a solid future ahead of them, thanks to the efforts of their front office and scouting teams.