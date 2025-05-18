Grading the Canadiens 2024-25 Season Trades

As the Montreal Canadiens wrapped up a season that saw them return to the playoffs for the first time since 2021, much of the credit can be traced back to the steady hand of general manager Kent Hughes. While the foundation of the team remained centered around its young core, Hughes made a few calculated moves during the 2024-25 season that helped shape the Canadiens’ trajectory, both in the short and long term. Let’s look back at the three trades Hughes pulled off between July 1, 2024, and the end of the regular season, and assign a grade to each one.

Acquiring Patrik Laine and a 2026 Second-Round Pick

Trade: The Canadiens acquired forward Patrik Laine and a 2026 second-round pick from the Columbus Blue Jackets in exchange for defenseman Jordan Harris.

Grade: B-plus

This was easily the most talked-about move of the offseason for the Canadiens. On Aug. 19, Hughes pulled the trigger on a deal that brought in former 40-goal scorer Laine and a 2026 second-round pick, sending out defenseman Harris in return. At the time, it raised eyebrows, mostly because Laine was sent as a cap dump. He dealt with injuries and off-ice issues, but the offensive talent was still there.

Patrik Laine, Montreal Canadiens (Photo by David Kirouac/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

The result was mixed. Laine dealt with injury and while he contributed offensively during the regular season, he was underwhelming in the playoffs, even being scratched in key games. Still, the Canadiens essentially received a second-round pick and a bounce-back candidate for a player who no longer factored into their long-term plans.

Harris, though a smart and mobile defender, played just 33 games this season and had slipped down the organizational depth chart behind players like Kaiden Guhle, Arber Xhekaj, and Jayden Struble. Given the circumstances, this was a low-risk, potentially high-reward move. Even if Laine doesn’t stick around, the Habs extracted real value for a depth asset.

Trading Jacob Perreault for Noel Hoefenmayer

Trade: The Canadiens acquired defenseman Noel Hoefenmayer from the Anaheim Ducks in exchange for forward Jacob Perreault.

Grade: B-plus

This trade didn’t generate much buzz when it happened, but it quietly improved the organization’s depth in a meaningful way. On Dec. 6, the Canadiens sent Perreault to Anaheim in exchange for left-shot defenseman Hoefenmayer.

Perreault, once a promising goal-scoring prospect and first-round pick, had clearly fallen out of the plan in Laval. He wasn’t receiving significant ice time and had been passed on the depth chart by other forwards. Hoefenmayer, on the other hand, brought leadership and stability to a young Laval Rocket blueline that featured the likes of Logan Mailloux and Adam Engstrom.

While Hoefenmayer was never expected to contribute at the NHL level, his role in Laval was important. He helped provide structure to a developing defense core. As Laval surged to the top of the American Hockey League (AHL) standings, contributions like his made a difference.

It’s not the kind of trade that shifts a franchise’s direction, but it reflects the type of smart, organizationally focused move that helps young players thrive.

Acquiring Alexandre Carrier for Justin Barron

Trade: The Canadiens acquired defenseman Alexandre Carrier from the Nashville Predators in exchange for defenseman Justin Barron.

Grade: A

This was the most impactful move of the regular season for Hughes. On Dec. 18, he acquired right-handed defenseman Carrier from Nashville in exchange for Barron.

At the time, it was seen as a hockey trade, two defenders heading in different directions. Barron, while still young, had not been able to secure a regular role in Montreal. Defensive lapses and inconsistency saw him frequently scratched, and with the emergence of Lane Hutson, Struble, and Guhle, his opportunities were limited.

Related: Revisiting the Alexandre Carrier Trade Between the Canadiens & the Predators

Carrier, by contrast, brought immediate reliability. A mobile, defensively sound right-handed blueliner, he slotted into the Habs’ lineup seamlessly and quickly became a steady presence on the second pairing. His ability to eat minutes and play smart, simple hockey helped solidify the Canadiens’ back end as they pushed toward the postseason.

Beyond his on-ice impact, Carrier’s arrival brought balance to the defense corps and filled an organizational need for a dependable right-side.

Hughes didn’t overhaul the roster this season, but his targeted moves were both pragmatic and impactful. By swapping out surplus assets like Harris and Barron, he brought in players who could help the Canadiens now without sacrificing future flexibility. Even the smallest moves, like adding Hoefenmayer to Laval, reflect an attention to detail and an emphasis on building a healthy development culture.

It’s clear that Hughes is walking a fine line between continuing the rebuild and starting to compete. If the 2024-25 season was any indication, he’s managing that balance well.