2024-25 Hart Trophy Tracker: Is It Trending in Draisaitl’s Direction?

The Hart Trophy race looks like it’ll be an interesting one this season. There is a favorite, but a couple of players you wouldn’t expect to be in the Hart race in most seasons have made their cases to be in contention because they’ve made that much of a difference for their teams.

5. Connor Hellebuyck

I’ve always had a tough time deciding whether goalies belong in the Hart race, especially in today’s NHL. Igor Shesterkin had an outrageous season in 2021-22, but he appeared in only 53 games when he posted a .935 save percentage. Had he played 65-70 games, that would’ve probably put him in the Hart convo, but goalies just don’t play that often anymore.

Connor Hellebuyck might break that trend this season, though. He’s started 40 of the Winnipeg Jets’ 52 games, putting him on pace to make 63 starts. And with the numbers he’s posting, he should get some Hart consideration if he makes 63-65 starts.

Hellebuyck has a .927 SV% and has saved 29.2 goals above expected, the latter of which ranks first in the NHL among all qualified goaltenders. Wins above replacement (WAR) isn’t as strong a metric as it is in baseball (yet), but it’s probably worth mentioning here.

Hellebuyck has a WAR of 5.9 through 40 starts, meaning he’s been worth six additional wins for the Jets, translating to 12 extra points in the standings. And that’s with him having only played in 40 games. He’s been that important for the Jets and deserves some Hart consideration, even if he isn’t likely to be a finalist.

4. Quinn Hughes

My reasons for considering Quinn Hughes for the Hart Trophy are similar to why I have him as the favorite for the Norris Trophy. It’s pretty simple. The Vancouver Canucks are a completely different team when Hughes is on the ice compared to when he’s off.

When Hughes is on the ice, the Canucks have an expected goals share (xG%) of 56.35 percent and have outscored teams 51-34. When he’s off the ice, their xG% dips to 43.23 percent, and they’ve been outscored by their opponents 62-43.

Quinn Hughes, Vancouver Canucks (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

The Canucks are clinging to life in the Western Conference playoff race, and Hughes is practically doing it by himself. We’ll see what the trade deadline brings for the Canucks, as Elias Pettersson, J.T. Miller and even Brock Boeser’s name seem to be out there. But if they make the playoffs, Hughes deserves Hart consideration.

3. Connor McDavid

Connor McDavid is in the Hart conversation every season, so it shouldn’t surprise you to see him in the top three again. He has 66 points in 44 games — a 123-point pace over 82 games. It’s not surprising that many of his underlying metrics show him as one of the most valuable players in the NHL.

McDavid has a net rating of plus-15.5, ranked third among all skaters league-wide, not just forwards. He’s been one of the most efficient five-on-five scorers in the NHL, and his impacts have been elite. He might not be the favorite to win it this season, but he has good odds of being a finalist at worst.

2. Nikita Kucherov

Does it feel like Nikita Kucherov never gets the proper love in these award conversations? He’s quietly putting together an excellent season, with 74 points in 47 games — a 129-point pace over 82 games. Like McDavid, he’s been one of the most efficient five-on-five scorers in the league, and all his underlying numbers suggest he should be a Hart Trophy contender.

Kucherov has a net rating of plus-15.8, ranked second in the NHL among all skaters. The Tampa Bay Lightning are in a precarious spot in the playoff race, but if they get in, it’ll likely come from the efforts of Kucherov, who’s been the Lightning’s most valuable player and one of the most valuable players in the NHL.

1. Leon Draisaitl

Those Edmonton Oilers sure are lucky, aren’t they? Not only is McDavid a potential Hart finalist, but Leon Draisaitl is having a career season that could net him his second Hart Trophy. He has 36 goals and 76 points in 51 games — a 58-goal, 122-point pace over 82 games.

Draisaitl hasn’t always been an elite play driver, but he has been one this season. He’s been slightly better than McDavid and Kucherov by whichever metric you use. His net rating of plus-18 is first among all skaters league-wide, so as long as he stays healthy, he should be the favorite to win the Hart Trophy.

Honorable Mentions

Kirill Kaprizov is having a career year, but he’s only played 37 games and will miss more time now after having surgery that’ll keep him out a minimum of four weeks. He won’t have played enough games by the time the season is over to get Hart consideration, even though he’s been MVP-caliber when he’s played.

Nathan MacKinnon will likely get some Hart consideration, as he’s on pace to finish with 123 points. The Colorado Avalanche lack forward depth, especially after trading Mikko Rantanen to the Carolina Hurricanes. MacKinnon is more or less carrying their offense, so I certainly wouldn’t rule out putting him in the top five or even the top three in further updates.

Advanced stats from Natural Stat Trick, Hockey Stat Cards, and Evolving Hockey