Heise’s Overtime Snipe Leads Frost to 2-1 Win Over Goldeneyes at Rogers Place

The Vancouver Goldeneyes and Minnesota Frost met for the first time this season as part of the Professional Women’s Hockey League (PWHL) Takeover Tour at Rogers Place in Edmonton on Saturday. In a back-and-forth game that only saw three goals, superstar Taylor Heise ended it in overtime to lead the Frost to a 2-1 win.

Abby Hustler and Heise scored for the Frost. Maddie Rooney made 27 saves.

Izzy Daniel scored for the Goldeneyes. Edmonton native Emerance Maschmeyer made 33 saves.

Game Recap

The goals came fast and furious in the first period, as both teams scored in the first five minutes of the game. The Frost broke the ice with Hustler’s first in the PWHL at 1:18, as she one-timed a pass by Mae Batherson past Maschmeyer after some slick puck movement on the power play. The Goldeneyes responded quickly at 3:14 with Daniel’s first in the blue and gold, as she picked up a loose puck in the crease and backhanded it by Rooney, knotting the game at one. The period ended that way, despite the Frost receiving three more power plays.

Both goaltenders stood tall in the second period, as the Goldeneyes and Frost traded chances, with the Goldeneyes outshooting the Frost 8-5. The Goldeneyes got the only power play in the middle frame, but couldn’t capitalize. They also had a glorious chance in the dying seconds, but Michela Cava couldn’t convert on the partial breakaway, putting it just wide of Rooney.

The third period was dominated on the shot clock by the Frost, as they outshot the Goldeneyes 13-4, but couldn’t get anything by Maschmeyer. The game needed overtime to decide the winner, and it was Heise that delivered the dagger at 2:57, launching an absolute snipe over the shoulder of Maschmeyer. Surprisingly, it was her first of the season, snapping a six-game drought.

The Frost outshot the Goldeneyes 35-28 and went 1-for-4 on the power play. The Goldeneyes went 0-for-2 on the player advantage.

What’s Next

The Goldeneyes will face the New York Sirens on New Year’s Eve, while the Frost will play the Toronto Sceptres on Dec. 30.