How the Maple Leafs Stack Up Against All 7 Atlantic Division Opponents

The Toronto Maple Leafs don’t have many believing in them entering the 2024-25 season. After years of hype, it seems that the fan base has come to grips with the fact that this current core simply does not have what it takes to go on a deep playoff run.

It’s a disappointing and somewhat confusing situation, as the Maple Leafs by all accounts boast a ton of talent throughout their lineup. Thanks to that talent, most still anticipate a strong regular season from this group. In fact, they should be one of the best teams in the Atlantic Division. Here’s a look at how they stack up against their seven divisional opponents.

Boston Bruins

Forwards: Even

Defencemen: Bruins

Goaltending: Bruins

The Boston Bruins have been the Maple Leafs’ arch nemesis for years, and they don’t appear to be going away anytime soon. While Brad Marchand is getting older, he is still a very solid point producer, and few in the game match the brilliance of David Pastrnak. That said, the Maple Leafs boast plenty of talent up front, including the league’s best goal scorer in Auston Matthews.

The back end is where things really start to differentiate for these two teams. The Maple Leafs don’t have a defenceman anywhere nearly as good as Charlie McAvoy, and one could argue none as good as Hampus Lindholm, either. There isn’t much debate in between the pipes, either, as Jeremy Swayman is one of the best in the business.

Buffalo Sabres

Forwards: Maple Leafs

Defencemen: Even

Goaltending: Even

The Buffalo Sabres own the NHL’s longest playoff drought at 13 seasons, in large part due to an underwhelming forward group. Things may not get better on that front this coming season, as they not only chose to buy out Jeff Skinner, but didn’t make any impactful free-agent signings.

The biggest bright spot for the Sabres is their back end. While some may disagree that they are as strong as the Maple Leafs in that regard, players like Owen Power, Bowen Byram, and even Rasmus Dahlin are continuing to improve, and could be in store for massive individual seasons. Meanwhile in net, 25-year-old Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen excelled in the number-one role last season, posting a 2.57 goals-against average (GAA) and a .910 save percentage (SV%).

Detroit Red Wings

Forwards: Maple Leafs

Defencemen: Maple Leafs

Goaltending: Even

It’s been a lengthy process, but the Detroit Red Wings are building a strong roster. While their forward group isn’t as strong as the Maple Leafs, they have some impressive talent in players such as Dylan Larkin and Lucas Raymond. Re-signing Patrick Kane and bringing in Vladimir Tarasenko doesn’t hurt, either.

The Red Wings back end could be their Achilles heel this coming season, as despite having a great young talent in Moritz Seider, there are plenty of question marks. Some may question these two teams being ranked even in terms of goaltending, but it’s important to remember that Cam Talbot was an All-Star last season with the LA Kings.

Florida Panthers

Forwards: Panthers

Defencemen: Even

Goaltending: Panthers

The Florida Panthers have been in each of the past two Stanley Cup Finals, and will be a strong team again in 2024-25. Their forward group is one of the few in the NHL that is stronger than the Maple Leafs, thanks to talent such as Aleksander Barkov, Matthew Tkachuk, and Carter Verhaeghe.

The Panthers have a strong top-pairing on their blue line in Gustav Forsling and Aaron Ekblad, though having Dmitry Kulikov and Niko Mikkola rounding out the top four is less than ideal. As for their goaltending, Sergei Bobrovsky has proven over the past two seasons that he is back to being one of the best in the business.

Montreal Canadiens

Forwards: Maple Leafs

Defencemen: Maple Leafs

Goaltending: Maple Leafs

The Montreal Canadiens have struggled ever since their surprise run to the Stanley Cup Final in 2020, and things won’t be changing this coming season. They have some solid young talent up front, but the overall group is not yet strong enough to push for a playoff spot.

The back end is also improving for the Canadiens, and should take a step forward this coming season thanks to the addition of Lane Hutson. That said, it isn’t yet at the level of the Maple Leafs. Between the pipes, Sam Montembeault and Cayden Primeau don’t inspire a ton of confidence.

Ottawa Senators

Forwards: Maple Leafs

Defencemen: Maple Leafs

Goaltending: Senators

Much like the Canadiens, the Ottawa Senators have really struggled in recent seasons. Many expected them to break out in 2023-24, but that wasn’t the case, as they finished the year 26th in league standings. Their forward group is arguably playoff calibre, thanks to talent such as Brady Tkachuk and Tim Stutzle.

The weak point of the Sens roster is on the back end, as they simply lack the pieces that other playoff teams around the league have. That said, being able to pick up the 2022-23 Vezina Trophy winner in Linus Ullmark should help mask some of those issues, and may help them fight for a wild-card spot this coming season.

Tampa Bay Lightning

Forwards: Lightning

Defencemen: Even

Goaltending: Lightning

Another one of those select few teams that has a better forward group than the Maple Leafs is the Tampa Bay Lightning. Yes, they lost a huge part of that in Steven Stamkos this offseason, but they were able to replace him with an arguably better player in Jake Guentzel. The 29-year-old figures to have plenty of success on a team that also features Nikita Kucherov and Brayden Point.

The Lightning’s blue line did take a hit this summer, as they chose to trade Mikhail Sergachev. That said, Victor Hedman remains a top-pairing defender, and they were also able to bring back Ryan McDonagh. Despite a rough 2023-24 season, Andrei Vasilevskiy remains one of the best goalies in the world, and should get back to form in 2024-25.

Last Dance for the Maple Leafs

Barring a late offseason trade, the Maple Leafs appear to be running things back with this current core group one more time. They have an opportunity to shock the world and potentially keep the group intact should they go on a lengthy playoff run. That said, if they bow out early like seemingly everyone expects, there figure to be some major changes on the horizon.