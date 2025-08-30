Hurricanes Prospect & Ottawa 67s Forward Filip Ekberg Is One to Watch in 2025-26

As another week wraps up, it’s now only 40 days from the start of the 2025-26 season. More importantly, it’s 40 days until opening night for the Carolina Hurricanes. However, the focus will be on one player who should receive more attention for the upcoming season, and he is not in the NHL. The focus will be on 18-year-old Swedish forward Filip Ekberg, who will play his second full season with the Ottawa 67s of the Ontario Hockey League (OHL).

The Hurricanes drafted Ekberg in the recent 2025 NHL Draft with their last selection at 221st overall in the seventh round. By all accounts, it seemed that Ekberg was projected to be drafted in the fourth round. However, with the run of bigger players being drafted, he slid all the way down to the fourth-to-last pick of the draft, where the Hurricanes snagged him. Some consider it a steal for them to get the young Swedish forward that late in the draft. During the 2024-25 season for the 67s, his first season in North America, he tallied 16 goals and 45 points in 53 OHL games.

What made Ekberg stand out was the performance he put on during the 2025 U18 World Championship. He led the tournament with 10 goals and 18 points for Sweden, adding to his 15 goals and 27 points total in international competitions. According to Elite Prospects, Ekberg is viewed as a cerebral tactician who is an offensively minded playmaking forward. He anticipates the flow of the game and always finds ways to give himself time to make the right play. In the offensive zone, his quick hands, shifty footwork, high-end awareness, and excellent speed make him a dynamic offensive player.

Ekberg was named to the Hurricanes’ 2025 Prospect Showcase roster, which will travel to Wesley Chapel, FL, from Sept. 12-15. He will be joining the likes of Bradly Nadeau, Felix Unger-Sorum, Dominik Bandika, and others as they hope to showcase their skills against other top prospects from the Tampa Bay Lightning, Florida Panthers, and Nashville Predators. Something that Hurricanes fans need to keep an eye on with Ekberg is how his hockey IQ is underrated. He is someone who sees the next play before anyone else can. His quick feet and speed make him sturdy in all areas of the offensive zone.

Furthermore, what makes Ekberg close to elite in his stickhandling is his patience. He holds the puck, which forces the defense to bite, and when they do, he makes them pay. Within the right system, he could be someone who rises through the depth chart, no matter if it’s with the 67s or the Hurricanes. He is an underrated player who could be a big asset for the Hurricanes and even the Chicago Wolves of the American Hockey League (AHL) in the future. However, there will be a wait for that, as per the agreement with the Canadian Hockey League (CHL), anyone under 20 years old isn’t permitted to play in the AHL. Therefore, Ekberg will have to play in juniors next season.

Which means, after the prospect showcase, he will join the 67s as they start their 2025-26 season on Sept. 19 against the Kingston Frontenacs. Ekberg finished the 2024-25 season tied-third on the team in points (45), fourth in goals (16), and fourth in assists (29). Expect him to take the next step this upcoming season. If he can take that next step with the 67s, he could be making some noise in 2026-27 after two full seasons in the OHL. Either way, to snag a talent like Ekberg at 221 is a win for the Hurricanes, and the hope is that he continues to grow in his game over the next couple of seasons.

That said, Hurricanes fans should keep an eye on Ekberg with the 67s through the upcoming 2025-26 season. There could be glimpses of some talent coming to Raleigh in the near future, and it’ll be worth watching the progress in real time from juniors to the NHL in his hockey journey.