Canadiens’ Best Trade Package to Acquire Rasmus Andersson From the Flames

The recent comments from Mikael Backlund suggesting that his teammate Rasmus Andersson, on an expiring contract, might be on the move have stirred interest around the NHL. A right-handed defenseman with offensive ability and reliable minutes always attracts attention, and the Montreal Canadiens should at least be interested. But should the Canadiens seriously consider making a push for Andersson? The answer isn’t a simple yes or no; it depends on several moving parts tied directly to the team’s long-term plans and roster construction.

Should the Habs Make a Move?

For the Canadiens, the question of whether or not to pursue Andersson comes down to two critical factors: their commitment to Mike Matheson and their belief in the development timeline of David Reinbacher.

First, Matheson’s situation plays a huge role. He is heading into the final year of his deal, and if Montreal intends to extend him, that commitment will eat up a portion of their future cap space. Allocating big money to both Matheson and Andersson would not really make sense. If Kent Hughes and Jeff Gorton already view Matheson as part of the long-term core, then using that same budget on Andersson doesn’t make sense.

Second, the presence of Reinbacher looms large. Drafted fifth overall in 2023, Reinbacher is the franchise’s top right-handed defensive prospect. He is progressing steadily, and the expectation is that by 2026–27, he’ll be NHL-ready and in a position to earn top-four minutes. Andersson, also a righty, would block that path if acquired now and extended long-term. Montreal has already invested heavily on the right side with Noah Dobson, who was brought in as a future cornerstone, and Alexandre Carrier, who provides depth and stability. Adding Andersson could overload the right side while leaving Reinbacher without the role he’ll eventually need to maximize his development.

In short, Andersson is a strong player, but the Canadiens’ situation isn’t just about talent acquisition; it’s about timing, cap management, and prospect development. Unless there’s clarity that Matheson won’t be extended and Reinbacher’s timeline is longer than expected, a deal for Andersson might not align with the Canadiens’ long-term strategy.

What Could Montreal Offer?

If Montreal does decide to explore a deal for Andersson, the package they could offer depends on two scenarios.

The first scenario is moving Matheson as part of the deal. If the Canadiens do not believe they will re-sign him, he becomes an attractive trade chip. Calgary could use a veteran defenseman with offensive ability, and Matheson fits that mold. A package built around Matheson and a second-round pick could be reasonable, provided Matheson is willing to sign in Calgary and the Flames prefer an established NHL piece in return. This type of deal would be more of a hockey trade, where both sides swap needs rather than one side purely rebuilding.

Rasmus Andersson, Calgary Flames (Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

The second scenario is if Calgary isn’t looking for a veteran and prefers future assets. In that case, Montreal would likely need to part with a first-round pick and a prospect. That’s a steep price, and in this situation, Matheson could then be traded separately at the deadline to recoup some assets, keeping Montreal’s overall prospect pool intact.

This all comes down to Calgary’s strategy: do they want to remain competitive by bringing in NHL-ready players, or do they want to fully pivot toward a rebuild by gathering futures? Montreal has the flexibility to work with both paths, but it would require careful asset management and a clear decision about its own long-term core.

Andersson would undeniably make Montreal’s blue line stronger today. He brings experience, stability, and offensive upside on the right side, a rare commodity in the NHL. However, acquiring him isn’t just about short-term improvement. The Canadiens need to weigh the implications for their salary cap, their belief in Reinbacher, and the direction of their defensive core.

At the end of the day, whether or not the Canadiens should pursue Andersson comes down to timing. If their internal timeline aligns, Andersson could be a perfect fit. If not, patience may be the wiser play.