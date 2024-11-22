Hurricanes’ Jack Roslovic Making a Case to Stay in Carolina Past 2024-25 Season

Looking back at the 2024 NHL offseason, were people thinking about who could be the steal free-agent signing of the period? While many thought the Nashville Predators won the summer by signing Steven Stamkos, Brady Skeji, and so on, who was that one player that got people thinking “Oh! He will be a great fit there.” When the news came that the Carolina Hurricanes signed Columbus native Jack Roslovic, people scoffed at the signing and said the Hurricanes were “cheap” and took a step back.

In the 19 games since the start of the 2024-25 season, “Rosey” has proven that a system fit with a player’s playing style can go a long way. He has gotten off to one of the best starts of his career and it seems like Roslovic is not going to slow down anytime soon.

A Bouquet of “Rosey”

In 19 games for the Hurricanes, Roslovic has 11 goals and 12 points with a plus-five rating. After signing a one-year, $2.8 million deal during the summer, people wondered where he could slot into the Hurricanes’ lineup. Some thought he could fit in on the third line with Jordan Martinook and captain Jordan Staal. However, that was not the case. Head coach Rod Brind’Amour slotted the Buckeye into the top six right at the start of training camp on the second line with Jesperi Kotkaniemi and Martin Necas. During the Edmonton Oilers’ game, he placed him on the top line with Andrei Svechnikov and Sebastian Aho, and ever since then, he’s taken off in a big way.

His career high in goals is 22 which he set with the Columbus Blue Jackets during the 2021-22 season, which he accomplished in 81 games. In 19 games with the Hurricanes, his 11 has him halfway to trying his best-ever goal total for a season and 63 games to to tie or best it. He has a chance to claim a new career high for himself by January if he keeps this pace up. If he can score 22 goals in 38 games, that would be a monumental season for him goal-wise. Even if he drops off the pace a bit, he has a good chance to score at least 25 goals this season. I highly doubt anyone could see this type of season happening. What has helped him to get to this point already? His speed, chemistry to fit within the locker room, the system Brind’Amour runs, and learning and growing with the group.

Back during training camp, Brind’Amour could already see how much of an asset Roslovic’s speed will be. “He can skate. That was the one thing I learned from coaching against him, especially in (May’s playoff series). He really stood out,” Carolina’s bench boss said on Friday. “It was that speed. I didn’t notice it as much before, but for whatever reason, that was there.”

It has been clear from the jump that the Hurricanes’ transition game from the defensive zone to the offensive side of the ice plays into Roslovic’s playing style well. When you add his speed on a line with Svechnikov and Aho, what team could stop that three-headed speed demon of a line? That being said, teams worry more about the other two than Roslovic, which has bitten teams more than once this season — even more so when Roslovic gets a chance to prove himself on the power play.

Roslovic has recorded 44 bursts of speed over 20 miles per hour (mph), ranking in the 96th percentile among all skaters. Furthermore, during the 2024 NHL Playoffs, his top speed came in at 22.55 mph, with only Necas besting him on the radar gun (23.84 mph). Seth Jarvis even noticed it during the offseason. Jarvis mentioned his speed during the time he was at Lenovo Center doing a media press conference about his new eight-year deal. Roslovic made his team notice and the rest of the NHL is figuring it out too.

That being said, does it give him a chance to stay beyond this season? Short answer: yes. Long answer: it is very doable to extend him. His current cap hit is $2.8 million and even if he gets a pay raise, he could be a perfect fit with his team moving forward. Even $3 to $3.2 million per season is more than worth it for a guy who is tied for the team lead for goals with Necas and tied for fifth in points (12) with Martinook. Teams always try to find that diamond-in-the-rough player who can play their system well and score goals. As of now, Roslovic is doing just that. A simple two or three-year deal around $3 million would make the most sense since it’ll only be a $200,000 raise from where he is now.

It only makes sense to keep him in Carolina longer than just this current season. He is playing his way into a multi-year deal to hopefully stay in Raleigh.

Heading to Familiar Grounds

Roslovic and the Hurricanes head up to Columbus on Saturday, Nov. 23 to face the Blue Jackets, his hometown team. It’ll be the first time he plays against the Jackets as a member of the Hurricanes. Can he keep up the pace he is on by scoring his 12th goal of the season? There is a good possibility and it’ll be worth a watch even if you’re not a Hurricanes or Blue Jackets fan. It is always fun to play in front of your hometown, and you know Roslovic will be ready to go for that one.