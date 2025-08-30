Is 2025-26 When Sabres’ Rasmus Dahlin Finally Wins the Norris Trophy?

Over the last six seasons, we’ve seen Roman Josi (2020), Adam Fox (2021), Erik Karlsson (2022), Cale Makar (2023, 2025) and Quinn Hughes (2024) all win the Norris Trophy. The one thing those players all have in common is that, excluding Karlsson, they are some of the best two-way defensemen in the league; they all have elite upside in both their offensive and defensive games.

Now, comparing Rasmus Dahlin to any of these players, he is on the level of all the defensemen I just listed off. Dahlin is one of the most underrated players in the NHL, primarily because he has yet to lead the Buffalo Sabres to the playoffs. The team is currently experiencing the longest active Stanley Cup Playoff drought (14 seasons and counting).

Dahlin’s Two-Way Impact

Dahlin does more than impact the game on the offensive end; he impacts the game just as much on the defensive end. According to Evolving Hockey, during the 2024-2025 NHL season, he ranked in the 92nd percentile in offense and in the 87th percentile in defense. Being able to shut down opponents on the rush, in transition, and in the defensive zone, then being able to take the puck up the ice immediately and create scoring chances, create fast breakouts, and control the pace of play is the type of player Dahlin is.

Rasmus Dahlin, Buffalo Sabres (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

Look at the defenseman who have won the Norris Trophy since 2020. Most have a significant two-way impact on the ice. Notably, in the 2024-25 season, the second of two Norris Trophies Makar has won so far in his career, he only ranked in the 37th percentile in defense. He won the Norris Trophy because he was the ninth defenseman in NHL history to score 30 or more goals in a season, and it was the 18th total season by a defenseman to achieve the feat. But aside from him and Karlsson, every other defenseman has ranked in the 80th-plus percentile in offense and defense, which is part of the reason why Dahlin can win it this season.

Dahlin: Narrative & Recognition

Last season, Dahlin finished sixth in Norris Trophy voting, which was the highest he had finished in his career. He doesn’t receive the recognition in the voting that he deserves. He played like a top-five defenseman in the league, finishing fourth among all defensemen in points (68), fifth in goals (17), and sixth in assists (51). Being able to put up top-five numbers offensively while also being one of the better defenders in the league demonstrates his exceptional talent.

He plays for a Sabres team that has not had any success since 2011, or, if you prefer, you can go back to 2007, which is the last time the franchise won a playoff series. They won that series against the New York Rangers in six games to advance to their second straight Eastern Conference Final appearance. Is the lack of success of the franchise holding him back from receiving more top-three votes? Partially, yes.

It is also very hard to get recognition and votes when the Sabres consistently go through eight-plus game losing streaks. However, the team is significantly worse without Dahlin on the ice, and the losing streaks extend beyond him; it’s the entire team’s inability to produce. For example, the Sabres lost 13 straight games from Thanksgiving until Christmas; however, Dahlin missed time during the back half of it, and the team looked even worse. Dahlin did return from injury in their 6-3 loss against the Toronto Maple Leafs on Dec. 20; however, he missed their second game of a back-to-back on Dec. 21 in a loss to the Boston Bruins. Following that, when he returned to the lineup for good, the team proceeded to win the next three games. It shows you how much of an impact he makes on the ice.

How Does Dahlin Stack Up Against Other Elite Defensemen?

Dahlin is one of the league’s best defensemen, alongside Makar, Hughes, Fox, and Zach Werenski. Let’s compare Dahlin to the defensemen I just named.

As I mentioned above, last season, Dahlin ranked in the 92nd percentile in offense and the 87th percentile in defense, while ranking in the 97th percentile overall. Makar ranked in the 98th percentile in offense, 37th in defense, and in the 98th percentile overall. Hughes ranked in the 99th percentile in offense, 68th percentile in defense, and 99th percentile in overall play. Fox ranked in the 97th percentile in offense, 71st percentile in defense, and 98th percentile in overall play. Last but not least, Werenski ranked in the 98th percentile in offense, 34th percentile in defense, and 98th percentile in overall play.

Dahlin easily had the best defensive ranking while also holding an offensive percentile above 90. Among the defensemen I named, he was fourth in points, third in goals, and tied for fourth (with Fox) in assists. He stacks up well with other elite defensemen in the league and has the capabilities to win the Norris Trophy this season.

While Dahlin has the talent to win the Norris Trophy, he faces some competition for it, and the Sabres would have to make the playoffs this season for it to happen. Is this the season Dahlin takes home the award?