Islanders 4 Lingering Questions Following Offseason Action

The offseason is almost over, and the New York Islanders’ roster is similar to those of recent seasons, although general manager (GM) Lou Lamoriello made some adjustments, notably signing a free agent for the first time in a while.

The Islanders look capable of making the playoffs, but there are still a lot of unanswered questions. That will make the rest of the offseason and the start of 2024-25 interesting for Lamoriello as they hope to return to the playoffs for a third straight campaign.

Where is the Depth Scoring Coming From?

The Islanders have a top-heavy roster in terms of offense. Mathew Barzal, Bo Horvat, and Brock Nelson carry the top six, while Noah Dobson is the anchor from the point. Their depth, meanwhile, doesn’t generate much offense, with only six skaters scoring 15 goals or more and only six skaters distributing over 20 assists last season.

How will things be different this season? Sure, the Islanders’ roster used to be led by depth, but in recent seasons, age has turned that strength into a liability.

The Islanders added Maxim Tsyplakov, who will be a wild card upfront (his ceiling makes him a top-six threat, but his floor is never finding a role at the NHL level). Maybe Kyle MacLean will start creating more scoring chances on the fourth line to add a spark. There are a few prospects, notably Matthew Maggio and William Dufour, who, if they are ready, can make an impact. The bottom line is that the scoring depth or lack thereof must be addressed, or the third and fourth lines will again cost the team wins.

What is Duclair’s Role in the Offense?

Lamoriello made a big move by signing Anthony Duclair, a veteran in the league who has established himself as a passer and a scorer at only 28 years old. Duclair changes the dynamics as a top-six winger, but what will he provide in terms of offense?

The assumption is that he’ll play on the top line alongside Barzal and Horvat. However, Duclair must match the versatility of his linemates and, more importantly, produce at a high level alongside them. At first glance, he must be a passer for Horvat and take advantage of Barzal’s playmaking ability, but the truth is that both skaters can win in multiple ways, and he must do the same.

There’s also the slight possibility that Duclair plays on the Nelson line for at least a few games. That will also change his role, as he’ll try to facilitate the Islanders’ leading goal scorer in recent seasons while also providing scoring chances for Kyle Palmieri on the opposite wing. Duclair’s first season with the Islanders will be worth keeping an eye on, and it will be telling how he is utilized throughout the season.

Will Sorokin & Varlamov Remain A Tandem?

This question comes on the heels of the end of last season. The Islanders relied on Ilya Sorokin throughout the campaign, even as his struggles started to hurt the team. Then they rolled with Semyon Varlamov to secure a playoff spot, but unlike most teams around the NHL, the Islanders never split starts. Instead, they went with the hot hand, which was Varlamov, by the end of the season.

The Islanders have the same goaltending duo in place this season. With Sorokin looking to bounce back and Varlamov hoping to play at a high level, it’s unclear whether the two will split starts or if one will be relied on more than the other. Sorokin is capable of being the primary starter, but as last season showed, he needs to have a backup to keep him fresh all season and into the playoffs.

Ilya Sorokin, New York Islanders (Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

This is where having Patrick Roy as the head coach helps. He’s not the goaltending coach, but he knows the position from an elite level. He knew that Sorokin couldn’t lead the Islanders to the playoffs last season, which is why he started Varlamov down the stretch. This season, he’ll have a good read on who should start and how often.

The subsequent question is what happens if this duo can’t hold up. Specifically, what happens if Varlamov misses time with an injury as he did last season? Sorokin will be the primary starter, but for back-to-backs and tough stretches in the schedule, the Islanders will need a backup. That’s where the American Hockey League (AHL) must be considered, and based on how the Bridgeport Islanders goaltenders played last season, good luck.

Is Mayfield The Answer on the Third Pair?

The Islanders are betting on a bounce-back season from Scott Mayfield. He signed a seven-year contract during the 2023 offseason but battled injuries and struggled throughout last season, leaving him out of the lineup in the second half. If Mayfield can’t return to form, the Islanders must look elsewhere for third-pairing options.

Sebastian Aho and Robin Salo are no longer on the roster, but the Islanders have some options in the pipeline. Samuel Bolduc was signed with this role in mind, and Dennis Cholowski is the AHL veteran most likely to get the call-up. Even with reinforcements, management is taking a big risk relying on Mayfield to round out the defense with Mike Reilly, and the hope is that he can still do that, or his long-term outlook with the team won’t be promising.

Other Unanswered Questions Following The Offseason

There are some big-picture questions that Lamoriello will have to address at some point in 2024-25. The first is if the Islanders can make a splash and add a versatile skater to the top six. If they can do that, the next question is if this roster is good enough to compete for the Stanley Cup.

As of now, the answer is no. The Islanders are good enough to make the playoffs, but not much further. That said, a big trade that adds elite talent would change that. It’s up to Lamoriello to pull the trigger, and he’ll have to do it if the Islanders are again a competitive team.

The other side of the coin is if the Islanders aren’t good and what a retool might look like. Lamoriello doesn’t tank and rarely, if ever sells at the deadline. However, if an offer is on the table for Nelson, Palmieri, or Alexander Romanov, he must consider it. Trading any of them – all of them will enter the season on expiring deals – could give the team some much-needed youth to help them retool on the fly.

Is there a lingering question you have about the Islanders? Let us know in the comments section below.