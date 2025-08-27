Islanders’ Bounce Back Candidates for 2025-26

Anthony Duclair is the obvious choice as a New York Islanders bounce-back candidate; any 2025-26 preview will have him leading the list. It makes sense since he was brought in to be the top-line winger to take the offense up a notch, but was anything but. He only scored seven goals and added four assists in 44 games while struggling to find a role on the forward unit, resulting in him being left off the roster by the end of the season.

Related: Islanders’ High Floor Leaves Darche With Limited Options

Duclair should bounce back in part because it’s hard to see another season where everything falls apart for him like the last one. He might be a middle-six winger and play a minimal role, but he’ll reliably add to the offense. New general manager (GM) Mathieu Darche running the team should also help, but it’s a make-it-or-break-it season for Duclair as new management will move on from him if he struggles again.

So, aside from Duclair, who is due for a bounce-back season? Who is poised to have a resurgence or even a big campaign? After a rough season, there are a few skaters who stand out as they could put together a full season on a rebounding team and, by default, look better.

Mathew Barzal

Last season wasn’t a down one for Mathew Barzal as he spent most of it dealing with injuries. He only had 20 points, far lower than a typical season from him, but he only played 30 games. A healthy Barzal should put up 60 points at minimum and push for 90 if everything goes right.

This season should see Barzal return to the elite version of himself. If he’s on the same line as Bo Horvat, the duo will do a lot together as they did in 2023-24. Barzal is the playmaker who provides open looks, and Horvat is the scorer who buries those looks in the offensive zone. Even if the two are split up, the Islanders can still expect a big season out of their top playmaker as he’ll make the second-line wingers better and give them plenty of scoring chances.

Mat Barzal, New York Islanders (Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

It also should help that head coach Patrick Roy can let Barzal loose this season. Roy likes to focus on a tight defense-first style of hockey, one that protects the goaltenders and the net. However, he can let Barzal go to work when he’s on the ice and allow him to play more aggressively, resulting in a better season offensively.

Casey Cizikas

Casey Cizikas is the depth forward to watch. Last season saw him move up to the third line, especially after the Brock Nelson trade, and he struggled in the role. He’s not known for offense, yet a seven-goal and 10-assist season is underwhelming by his standards. Cizikas will return to the fourth-line center role and be its driving force; with that, he’ll have a better season.

In the bigger scheme of things, a strong season from Cizikas could put Darche in a bind, especially if the Islanders aren’t playing well and looking to trade away veterans at the 2026 Trade Deadline. Cizikas will become a valuable trade asset, and a move can add more young talent to the farm system. That said, he’s a key part of the Islanders and their identity (the last part of the “Identity Line”), so it will be interesting to see how Darche approaches his status.

Adam Pelech & Ryan Pulock

The duo was once a staple of the defensive unit and an integral part of the team’s success. The Adam Pelech and Ryan Pulock pairing would shut down opposing offenses and allow the Islanders to win low-scoring games. They’ve declined in recent seasons, with age and injuries catching up to them.

It’s hard to see both defensemen bouncing back at this point in their careers. So, what is a big season for Pelech and Pulock? The answer is that they both step up on the second or third pair to keep the unit from falling apart. If that happens, the Islanders will once again have a great defense and can lean on it to win low-scoring games.

Players Who Can See a Surge in Production

Alexander Romanov is the defenseman who can take off and lead the unit. Since the Islanders traded Noah Dobson, they’ll need someone who can play top-pair minutes and help out the offense at the point. Romanov will get the ice time, and there’s a chance he also plays the point and leans into his offense, which isn’t great but better than most options the Islanders have.

Isaiah George can also become a regular on the defense after showing flashes last season. With the void of scoring on the blue line, he’s the young skater who can step up and help out with his passing and potential playmaking ability.

Emil Heineman wasn’t on the Islanders last season, but he’s the fourth-line forward who can take on a big role and put up plenty of goals in the process. He scored 10 goals last season, and as a regular, he can surprise many and become a forechecking forward who can also find the back of the net.

Who do you think will bounce back? Let us know in the comments section below!