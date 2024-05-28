Islanders’ RFA Targets in the 2024 Offseason

The New York Islanders are in a tough position this offseason as they need to get younger while maintaining a focus on contention. Solving this issue could be done by gambling on a prospect to join the NHL lineup and make an immediate impact. However, this is not the most realistic given the Islanders’ weak prospect pool. The best way to solve this issue is by targeting restricted free agents with NHL experience and still in their low 20s.

Martin Necas

Martin Necas is a 25-year-old forward who has spent the entirety of his career with the Carolina Hurricanes. He possesses a right-handed shot, can play center and wing, and is reliable defensively. He is also on the taller side, coming in at 6-foot-2, adding a physical presence when on the ice. He scored 28 goals and 71 points in the 2022-23 season but regressed to just 24 goals and 53 points this past season. However, there is strong reason to believe he can amass 70-plus points once again in an elevated role elsewhere.

If the Islanders were able to land Necas, he would immediately slot in in the top six, likely the first line. He has a high hockey IQ, creating scoring chances from all over the ice. He has the speed to keep up with Mat Barzal and the scoring talent to add another 30-plus goal threat alongside Bo Horvat on the top line. Landing Necas would cost an arm and a leg but would be worthwhile for the aging Islanders’ core.

The price would undoubtedly start with a first-round selection and build from there. Since Carolina has so many free agents, it is hard to tell what they would want in return. They could target more draft selections, or some of the younger players in the Islanders’ organization such as Simon Holmstrom, Samuel Bolduc, or Danny Nelson. For now, we will wait to see what a trade would look like, but it would come in at a steep price regardless. Since Necas is due for a new contract that will likely come in at around $7 million per season, depending on the term offered, the Islanders will need to find a way to fit him in while staying under the salary cap.

Jack Drury

Sticking with the Hurricanes is center Jack Drury. The 24-year-old is a former second-round pick of the Hurricanes and has been a reliable member of the bottom six over the past two seasons. However, he is due for an elevated role elsewhere, and he may have priced his way out of Carolina.

After scoring 27 points in 74 games on just over 12 minutes per game this past season, the dominant two-way center may be looking for a pay raise the Hurricanes cannot afford. The team also has so many pending free agents to sign that Drury may end up becoming an afterthought. Frankly, there have been no rumors regarding a Drury trade since he came to the NHL, so predicting what one could look like is incredibly difficult. However, on the off chance he does get shopped, the Islanders need to capitalize on his availability.

Jack Drury, Carolina Hurricanes (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

The Islanders would target Drury to be their third-line center if Jean-Gabriel Pageau gets shipped out, which has become increasingly likely. This would be a great role for Drury, putting him in a position to play 15-plus minutes a night, as well as centering a penalty kill unit and potentially slotting in on the powerplay. If Pageau is not shipped out of New York, a Drury acquisition would be less likely, but he could become a utility option, slotting in as a left-wing in the top six. If Pageau were to get moved, the Islanders would free $5 million in cap space, allowing the team to offer north of $3 million to Drury on his next contract.

Anton Lundell

Perhaps the most fun option on this list is Anton Lundell. He is a dominant, two-way center who is one of the league’s top penalty-killers at just 22 years old. Despite playing just over 15 minutes per game this past regular season, he has been heavily relied upon during the Florida Panthers’ 2024 Playoff run. He is dominating the penalty kill and driving offense at even strength, totaling 10 points throughout the playoffs thus far. As a result of his play, it is becoming increasingly unlikely for the Panthers to be willing to trade him this offseason. However, a tight salary cap position could lead to a trade.

Just like when the Colorado Avalanche shipped out 22-year-old Alex Newhook one year after winning a Stanley Cup, the 2024 offseason could see another young forward get shockingly moved in Lundell. While this is all speculation, the Islanders must inquire about Lundell. A first-round pick would be the beginning, but anyone is up for grabs from there. Players like Holmstrom and Bolduc could be included, as well as other prospects or draft selections. However, just like Necas, Lundell would be expensive yet worthwhile for the Islanders to acquire.

With Islanders general manager Lou Lamoriello already active this offseason, it will be interesting to see how he addresses the team’s major needs. Whether through trades, free agency, or internal decisions, there’s a clear necessity to improve the roster. Ideally, these improvements will bring in younger players to add some youth to the team, but only time will tell.