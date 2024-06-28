3 Trades the Islanders Should Make on Draft Day

The 2024 NHL Entry Draft is around the corner. The New York Islanders enter this draft in particular at a crossroads. They must replenish a depleted farm system and can do that with a strong class as they can land a few NHL-caliber prospects to turn around the team in the long run. Then there’s the ability to make a middling roster instantly competitive with a trade on draft day that allows the Islanders to add a player ready to contribute.

The latter option is more interesting for general manager (GM) Lou Lamoriello. After all, that’s how he approached the 2022 Draft, moving the 13th overall selection to acquire Alexander Romanov. There are a lot of moves on the table and plenty of trades have already been made by both the Islanders and teams around the league involving draft selections.

Lou Lamoriello, New York Islanders (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

It wouldn’t come as a surprise if the Islanders go out and acquire a player who can impact the roster immediately. Elite players like Mitch Marner might not be available but there are other top-six players worth keeping an eye on.

Nikolaj Ehlers

Nikolaj Ehlers is the player the Islanders would ideally acquire during the first round of the draft. With a first-round selection, two second-round picks, and a handful of prospects at the forward position, they have the assets to convince the Winnipeg Jets to trade him.

Ehlers is the winger the Islanders would love to add to their top line. His injury history is a concern but his ceiling takes the offense to another level. Ehlers has a great shot and can open up the offense as well, making him an ideal player to play alongside Bo Horvat and Mathew Barzal.

Among the players that will be available during the draft, Ehlers is the one who will come at a cost. The Islanders will have to give up at least their first-round selection and possibly two draft picks to get him. Ironically, he’s not the only player in the Jets system who might be available.

Rutger McGroarty

My colleague Michael Ostrower outlined why the Islanders should acquire Rutger McGroarty, a prospect many draft experts knew well but casual fans are only starting to find out about following the latest news that he wants a fresh start elsewhere. While a prospect, he’s ahead of the curve as he’s been developing in the NCAA for the past two seasons. It makes him more valuable than a typical prospect and teams will look to add him just like the Anaheim Ducks acquired Cutter Gauthier in the middle of the 2023-24 season.

McGroarty is a prospect who immediately upgrades the farm system and better yet, he’s a threat in the offensive end who looks poised to make an impact at the NHL level by the start of the 2025-26 season if not sooner. The Jets used a first-round selection on him in the 2022 Draft but the Islanders can look to add the young forward with both of their second-round picks. McGroarty won’t come with a high price tag and it makes him one of the prospects Lamoriello would love to add in a deal.

Tanner Jeannot

Talk about a trade the Tampa Bay Lightning will have to eat. They gave up a lot of picks, including a first and a second-rounder to acquire Tanner Jeannot and the young forward never found a stable role on the team. This season, he scored seven goals and seven assists while averaging only 12:01 of ice time. In short, the Lightning moved multiple pieces for a fourth-line skater and it’s why they will look to trade him while they still can for a respectable return.

Jeannot is the classic player for Lamoriello to target. He’s 27 years old and a power forward who can both check and defend. Lamoriello is looking to replace Cal Clutterbuck and Matt Martin on the fourth line and he might find one of the skaters who can do just that. Assuming the price isn’t high, the Islanders will be in on him, especially if they only need to use one of their second-round picks to get him.

Islanders Who Can Be Traded on Draft Day

The names to watch out for are Jean-Gabriel Pageau and Oliver Wahlstrom, assuming the Islanders aren’t trading Brock Nelson despite the many suggestions that they should. Wahlstrom won’t bring in much of a return on the market but Pageau is the one Lamoriello could look to move to both open up salary cap space and add a piece as part of the deal.

There’s some discussion about Pageau having his contract bought out. However, if Lamoriello can trade him, he will. Lamoriello traded Andrew Ladd, he traded Josh Bailey, and he’ll look to make another trade to avoid buying out a bad contract this offseason. The Ducks and the San Jose Sharks could both look to add a veteran center who can help with the rebuild and if they are willing to take on his contract, the Islanders will move him during the draft to set up a big offseason.