Boston Bruins’ 1st Round Targets in 2024 NHL Draft

After not having a first-round pick in the NHL Draft the last two years, the Boston Bruins have moved up in the draft after their recent trade with the Ottawa Senators. They sent former Vezina-winning goaltender Linus Ullmark to their divisional rival in exchange for Joonas Korpisalo, Mark Kastelic, and the 25th pick in this weekend’s 2024 NHL Entry Draft.

Given the return Boston received, the first-round pick seems to be the most notable and impressive piece. Prior to the trade, the Bruins only had three selections in the upcoming draft, with the first one not coming until the fourth round. This year’s draft class is considered by some to be weaker than average, so it makes sense why general manager (GM) Don Sweeney wanted to get into the first round and make a selection earlier.

Almost certainly whoever they pick will need another year or two to develop before being ready to make the NHL. The team’s last two selections in the first round came in the second half of the round and were Johnny Beecher (2019) and Fabian Lysell (2021). Beecher just made his NHL debut this season and Lysell has yet to make his debut, though it is important to note he had some injury issues.

So who are some potential candidates the Bruins could target at pick number 25? Well, here are a couple of names that could still be on the board.

Emil Hemming

The Bruins need scoring help, and Emil Hemming could bring some offensive excitement to the team’s prospect pool. Coming out of Finland, the NHL has him ranked as the sixth skater coming out of Europe and most draft projections have him going somewhere in the 20s, meaning he could be a good option for Boston to bring in more scoring.

Hemming is a right wing who comes in at over six feet tall. He spent the 2023-24 season playing for TPS in the Liiga where he played 13 games for the U20 team and 40 games in the top league, meaning he has more experience playing against grown men than the guys coming out of juniors. He had seven goals and 11 points in those 40 games, but it is important to note that he faced a higher level of competition than some other prospects at his age.

He’s been noted to already have a decent two-way game and knows how to use his size to his advantage. His best asset is his shot. He has areas to work on defensively and when it comes to consistency, but there is a lot to like about Hemming if he’s still available at 25.

Stian Solberg

Defense is an area that does need to be addressed by the Bruins this offseason. It is not as imperative as getting a center, but is still important and while any prospect they get in this draft won’t be an immediate solution, they do need some restocking of their defensive pipeline with Mason Lohrei presumingly making the leap to a full-time NHL position next season. I originally thought they should address defense with their pick in the fourth round, but if they want a higher-end prospect for the blue line, Stian Solberg will be someone to keep an eye on.

The Norwegian stands at 6-foot-2, fitting in with the Bruins’ love for big defensemen (Lohrei, Brandon Carlo, and Hampus Lindholm are all 6-foot-4 or taller). His stock has increased since his impressive performance at the World Juniors, and like Hemming, he spent this season playing against grown men in the top league in Norway. He had 15 points in 42 games and also appeared for Team Norway at the World Championship this past May where he had two goals and three points in seven games.

Solberg is noted as bringing a strong physical style to his game, a very “old school” type of defenseman. He’s calm under pressure and plays great in transitional situations, an area the Bruins struggled with at times this season. He is also a left-shot defenseman, which outside of Lohrei and Lindholm, there are several question marks for Boston on that side. If he is still around at pick 25, he will certainly be someone for the front office to consider adding to their prospect pool.

Michael Hage

The Bruins have been very focused on finding center prospects in the last few drafts. In 2023, they drafted centers with three out of their five picks. It paid off this season with Matthew Poitras, a second-round selection from the 2022 Draft, making his debut and putting together a decent rookie campaign until his season-ending shoulder surgery in February. Given how many centers they’ve selected in Rounds 2 through 4 in the last few drafts, I did not think center would be a high priority for them this year.

But now with a pick in the first round, this may be an opportunity for the Bruins to add a center prospect who may be NHL-ready sooner than other prospects in the pipeline. Given the team’s lack of center depth, they may be eager to take one with pick number 25 and one of the guys who may still be available then is Michael Hage. Several rankings have him going off the board around 24 – 28, which is perfect for Boston.

Hage is drawing quite a bit of interest from teams around the NHL. After missing most of 2022-23 with a shoulder injury, he grew into an impactful player for the Chicago Steel of the United States Hockey League (USHL). Scouting reports note his excellent skating skills and playmaking abilities, and has grown the defensive side of his game in the past season. In 54 games, he had 33 goals and 75 points, and was named to the USHL first all-star team. He is committed to the University of Michigan, which has been churning out top-end talent in the past few seasons.

Hage is someone who could be looked back upon in future seasons as the steal of this draft class. If he hadn’t been limited to only 13 games in 2022-23, could he be ranked higher? He is certainly an intriguing prospect and would be a great addition to the Bruins’ pipeline if he’s still around at pick 25.

Jett Luchanko

If Hage is off the board, Jett Luchanko is another center that could still be available at pick 25 for the Bruins to select. He’s someone whose draft stock has risen in recent months as he put together a strong second half to his season with the Guelph Storm in the Ontario Hockey League (OHL). He finished in the top 30 for scoring in the OHL with 74 points in 68 games.

Luchanko has been praised for being an incredibly smart player with a willingness to battle for the puck while putting up great numbers. On top of having great offensive talents, he’s also developed a great defensive side to his game already, and everyone knows how much Boston really values great two-way centers. While he has a lot of great qualities, he has flown a bit under the radar, which could work in the Bruins’ favor with him still being on the board late in the first round.

Select Best Available Talent

At the end of the day, it is hard to predict exactly who will still be available when the Bruins pick at 25. To state the obvious, if there is a guy still available who is clearly the best player available, the front office needs to select him. More than prioritizing a position with this pick, the team just needs the best available talent.

I don’t believe the Bruins prospect pool is necessarily as weak as people think. They have some guys who are still developing and have potential to be legitimate NHL players. But they could still certainly use some bigger-named prospects who are coming in a bit more polished and may be ready sooner to make the leap to the NHL.

It is certainly exciting to see the Bruins back in the first round for the first time since 2021. The NHL Draft is always a high point of the NHL season. Make sure to check out The Hockey Writers Draft Guide to get ready for the big event.