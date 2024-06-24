Bruins Should Look to Acquire Rutger McGroarty From the Jets

The NHL Draft is set to begin on Friday, June 28, and the free-agent frenzy begins on Monday, July 1. We’ve already seen a few big trades, with Ryan McDonagh returning to the Tampa Bay Lightning, and the New Jersey Devils landing goaltender Jacob Markstrom. The Linus Ullmark sweepstakes are gaining traction, with the Ottawa Senators as the heavy favorite. Speaking of the Boston Bruins, there is one player who would be worth making a big splash.

McGroarty Unhappy in Winnipeg

This season, the Philadelphia Flyers and their 2022 draft pick Cutter Gauthier had a disagreement, which led to the Flyers trading Gauthier to the Anaheim Ducks for defenseman Jamie Drysdale and a 2025 second-round pick. According to Elliotte Friedman on the 32 Thoughts Podcast, Winnipeg Jets prospect Rutger McGroarty and the club are in a similar situation.

Based on the report, a trade involving McGroarty seems inevitable. He has already signaled his disappointment with the organization and returned to the University of Michigan for his junior season. If he were to become available, General Manager Don Sweeney should pounce on the opportunity to acquire him.

Injecting Youth Into The Organization

The core of the Bruins is well-established, led by veterans, captain Brad Marchand and superstar forward David Pastrnak, while the back end is led by Charlie McAvoy, Brandon Carlo, and Hampus Lindholm. The great thing is four of the five players are homegrown talents who developed within the organization to become foundational pieces of the roster. Lindholm came over via trade with the Anaheim Ducks (March 19, 2022) in exchange for Urho Vaakanainen, John Moore, a 2022 first-round pick, and second-rounders in 2023 and 2024. Still, the club needs an injection of youth and to restock its cupboard.

Some of the Bruins’ young players have taken big strides, such as Mason Lohrei and Matthew Poitras, but they need more. They need that next wave to come through the organization. That’s where McGroarty comes into play. Not only is he a fit for the Bruins, but he would also bring that injection of youth.

Rutger McGroarty, Michigan Wolverines (Michigan Photography)

There is a reason McGroarty was selected as high as he was, at 14th overall in 2022. He is a versatile forward who can play both center and left wing. He is also gifted offensively, with a lethal shot and great playmaking ability. McGroarty is great at handling the puck and his hockey IQ is off the charts.

Since the 2021-22 calendar year, his production has seen an uptick. McGroarty was a point-per-game player in the United States Hockey League, tallying 33 points in 25 games. In the same year, he joined the U.S. National U18 Team and dominated. In 54 games, he scored 35 goals and 69 points. He carried this level of play to the NCAA at the University of Michigan.

McGroarty has had a stellar college career and has been part of some star-studded Michigan clubs. In his first year at Michigan (2022-23), he scored 18 goals and 39 points. In his sophomore season, he played fewer games but had an uptick in production, scoring a career-best 18 goals and 36 assists.

Also, he has been a point-per-game player during the World Junior Championships from 2021-2024. He is a promising young talent, making him a challenge for the Bruins to acquire.

The Hurdle to Acquiring McGroarty

The package the Ducks gave up to land Gauthier should signal what the Bruins would have to pay – a pick and a young player who can be plugged into the lineup immediately. Draft picks could be tough to come by for the Bruins who have limited assets, especially in the 2024 NHL Draft – they don’t pick until the fourth round. If they want to acquire McGroarty, they’ll need to pivot.

The Bruins have their 2025 first-round pick but do not own a second-round pick. Sweeney could throw their 2025 first-round pick or pivot to 2026 and trade their second-round pick for McGroarty. Also, depending on the return for prized goaltender Ullmark, they could use the assets in that return to acquire him. It’s not going to be easy, but there is a need and a fit for him in the lineup and the organization.

McGroarty Fills A Need

Acquiring a prospect like McGroarty fills a need. He would help restock the prospect pool and give the Bruins a promising young talent. He can also be plugged into the lineup and be a building block in the next wave of Bruins hockey.

With Jake DeBrusk‘s future with the team uncertain at this point, the Bruins need another productive winger behind Pastrnak. McGroarty has been productive and has grown his game throughout his career. He would be the perfect piece to add to the roster. He’s certainly worth looking into if you are Sweeney.