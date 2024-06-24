Projected Lineups for Oilers vs Panthers – Game 7 Stanley Cup Final

The Edmonton Oilers are taking on the Florida Panthers at Amerant Bank Arena tonight for Game 7 of the Stanley Cup Final. Here are the projected/expected lineups, sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.
(2P) Oilers at (1A) Panthers
Stanley Cup Final, Game 7
8 p.m. ET; CBC, TVAS, SN, ESPN+, ABC
Florida leads best-of-7 series 3-3
Oilers projected lineup
Ryan Nugent-Hopkins — Connor McDavid — Zach Hyman
Warren Foegele — Leon Draisaitl — Dylan Holloway
Mattias Janmark — Adam Henrique — Connor Brown
Ryan McLeod — Derek Ryan — Corey Perry
Mattias Ekholm — Evan Bouchard
Darnell Nurse — Philip Broberg
Brett Kulak — Cody Ceci
Stuart Skinner
Calvin Pickard
Scratched: Vincent Desharnais, Sam Gagner, Sam Carrick
Injured: Evander Kane (sports hernia), Troy Stecher (ankle)
Status report:
- The Oilers will make no lineup changes.
Panthers projected lineup
Carter Verhaeghe — Aleksander Barkov — Sam Reinhart
Evan Rodrigues — Sam Bennett — Matthew Tkachuk
Eetu Luostarinen — Anton Lundell — Vladimir Tarasenko
Ryan Lomberg — Kevin Stenlund — Kyle Okposo
Gustav Forsling — Aaron Ekblad
Niko Mikkola — Brandon Montour
Oliver Ekman-Larsson — Dmitry Kulikov
Sergei Bobrovsky
Anthony Stolarz
Scratched: Nick Cousins, Steven Lorentz, Tobias Bjornfot, Uvis Balinskis, Josh Mahura, Jonah Gadjovich
Injured: None
Status report
- Okposo is back in the lineup for the Panthers, replacing Cousins, after being a healthy scratch for a 5-1 loss in Game 6.
