Projected Lineups for Oilers vs Panthers – Game 7 Stanley Cup Final

The Edmonton Oilers are taking on the Florida Panthers at Amerant Bank Arena tonight for Game 7 of the Stanley Cup Final. Here are the projected/expected lineups, sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.

(2P) Oilers at (1A) Panthers

Stanley Cup Final, Game 7

8 p.m. ET; CBC, TVAS, SN, ESPN+, ABC

Florida leads best-of-7 series 3-3

Oilers projected lineup

Ryan Nugent-Hopkins — Connor McDavid — Zach Hyman

Warren Foegele — Leon Draisaitl — Dylan Holloway

Mattias Janmark — Adam Henrique — Connor Brown

Ryan McLeod — Derek Ryan — Corey Perry

Mattias Ekholm — Evan Bouchard

Darnell Nurse — Philip Broberg

Brett Kulak — Cody Ceci

Stuart Skinner

Calvin Pickard

Scratched: Vincent Desharnais, Sam Gagner, Sam Carrick

Injured: Evander Kane (sports hernia), Troy Stecher (ankle)

Status report:

The Oilers will make no lineup changes.

Panthers projected lineup

Carter Verhaeghe — Aleksander Barkov — Sam Reinhart

Evan Rodrigues — Sam Bennett — Matthew Tkachuk

Eetu Luostarinen — Anton Lundell — Vladimir Tarasenko

Ryan Lomberg — Kevin Stenlund — Kyle Okposo

Gustav Forsling — Aaron Ekblad

Niko Mikkola — Brandon Montour

Oliver Ekman-Larsson — Dmitry Kulikov

Sergei Bobrovsky

Anthony Stolarz

Scratched: Nick Cousins, Steven Lorentz, Tobias Bjornfot, Uvis Balinskis, Josh Mahura, Jonah Gadjovich

Injured: None

Status report

Okposo is back in the lineup for the Panthers, replacing Cousins, after being a healthy scratch for a 5-1 loss in Game 6.

