Jake DeBrusk and the Canucks Are a Perfect Match in the Making

Sometimes, a fresh start is all a good NHL player needs. Some players need the right situation to unlock their full potential. That’s been Jake DeBrusk’s story. After seven seasons with the Boston Bruins, where he bounced between roles and tried to carve out his niche, he landed with the Vancouver Canucks in 2024 and finally got that consistent, defined spot that made all the difference.

In Boston, DeBrusk was that reliable Swiss-army-knife type—filling in across different lines, chipping in on special teams, setting up as a net-front presence, and doing the grunt work that doesn’t always show on the scoresheet. He had some solid years—three seasons with 25 or more goals and once breaking the 50-point mark—but you always got the sense there was untapped potential.

Then came Vancouver. With a fresh seven-year contract and a chance to be more than just a role player, DeBrusk stepped into a bigger spotlight. The Canucks needed speed, grit, and someone willing to create chaos in front of the net. He brought exactly that. And after just one season, it’s clear this wasn’t just a change of scenery—it looks like the start of something bigger.

DeBrusk Has a Gritty Origin Story

Growing up in Edmonton, hockey was in Jake’s DNA. His dad, Louie DeBrusk, was a no-nonsense NHL enforcer who later shifted to broadcasting. Jake didn’t inherit his dad’s role as a fighter, but he picked up the grit and toughness. Mix that with solid hockey IQ and you get a player who battles every shift, knows how to earn respect, and isn’t afraid of the hard areas of the ice.

Drafted 14th overall in 2015, DeBrusk spent seven seasons in Boston, where he quietly put together solid numbers. In 465 games as a Bruin, he scored 138 goals and 128 assists—production that often flew under the radar given Boston’s stacked lineup.

Jake DeBrusk, Vancouver Canucks (Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

When Vancouver signed him to a seven-year, $38.5 million deal in 2024, it was clear management believed he was ready to step into a bigger role. And they were right.

DeBrusk Put Up a 48-Point Season in a Canucks Sweater

In his first season in Vancouver, DeBrusk didn’t just settle in—he thrived. He scored a career-high 28 goals and added 20 assists, finishing with 48 points. More importantly, he showed he could handle the responsibility of a top-six role while bringing energy and consistency every night.

For a Canucks team trying to build an identity, that mattered. DeBrusk gave them a mix of speed, edge, and scoring that was sorely needed.

Things got even more interesting when Adam Foote took over as head coach in May 2025. Foote’s style is straightforward: structure, accountability, and no shortcuts. As general manager Patrik Allvin put it, Foote “knows this group better than anyone else we interviewed and has inside knowledge and understanding of what it will take to get us back to where we want to be.”

That trust matters. Foote’s background as a Stanley Cup-winning defenseman means he understands what it takes to win battles, dig in, and stay disciplined. He expects his forwards to play the same way—brutal, engaged, and unrelenting.

For DeBrusk, that’s a perfect fit. His best hockey comes when he’s battling in the corners, creating screens, and forcing turnovers. Under Foote, he has the chance to thrive even more because his style aligns perfectly with the new coach’s approach.

Expect DeBrusk to Top 48 Points

DeBrusk’s value goes beyond stats. He’s chaos in motion—always pushing the play, never taking shifts off. That’s what makes him so valuable in tight games, where one extra battle can turn the tide.

The talk around the team, especially from outlets like CanucksArmy, is that DeBrusk could be set for another jump. If he stays healthy, another 25 to 30-goal season is realistic. The big question is whether he can top his career-best 50 points. Given the chemistry he’s building in Vancouver, it feels like he has every chance.

Vancouver Canucks forward Jake DeBrusk, forward Brock Boeser, defenseman Quinn Hughes,

and forward Aatu Raty celebrate a goal (Bob Frid-Imagn Images)

Last season demonstrated what DeBrusk can accomplish with the proper role and support. He hit career highs, proved he could drive a line, and brought the grit Canucks fans love. Now, with Foote’s system pushing structure and accountability, the stage is set for him to take even further strides.

Relentless Work Ethic Should Make DeBrusk a Canucks’ Fan Favourite

This season could be the one where DeBrusk not only pushes past that 50-point barrier but also becomes one of the dependable, defining faces of Vancouver’s future. He’s already won over fans with his work ethic and relentless style. The foundation is there, and the opportunity is real.

So here’s the question: Will Jake DeBrusk take another step forward in 2025-26 and cement himself as a cornerstone of the Canucks’ push back into contention? From our perspective, that’s a given.

[Note: I’d like to thank Brent Bradford (PhD) for his help co-authoring this post. His profile can be found at www.linkedin.com/in/brent-bradford-phd-3a10022a9]