Lightning’s Offseason Business Deals Set to Improve the Fan Experience

In addition to taking care of business for on-ice activities by signing free agents to the organization, the Tampa Bay Lightning have also been busy with off-ice business that has an impact on a fan’s experience in watching the games, whether it is in person, on television, or on a streaming device.

From Stadium naming rights to broadcast deals, the Lightning have made some decisions that will give fans a different look when the Lightning hit the ice for their preseason opener on Sept. 26.

New Naming Rights for Arena

Goodbye, Amalie Arena. Hello, Benchmark Arena.

On Aug. 13, the Vinik Sports Group announced a multiyear naming-rights agreement for the Lightning’s home arena with Benchmark International, a global mergers and acquisitions firm that has its headquarters in Tampa. The length and financial terms of the deal were not disclosed in the Lightning’s press release. The Sports Business Journal quoted an unnamed source who believed the deal was for 10 years and would rank it in the top five for NHL teams that do not share the arena with an NBA franchise.

Amalie Arena is now known as Benchmark International (Lydia Szyjka/The Hockey Writers)

The stadium made its debut in 1996 as the Ice Palace and has since been called the St. Pete Times Forum and Tampa Bay Times Forum. It has been Amalie Arena, named after Tampa-based Amalie Oil Company, since 2014. Amalie Oil will stay on as a corporate sponsor.

The first impact on fans, in addition to getting used to a name change, is the complete rebranding, including new signage, updated digital integrations, and the renaming of its premium club level to the Benchmark International Club Level. This all-inclusive club experience will now be called “The Mark.”

The other major impact for Lightning fans with this deal is that it will help the organization with the renovation of the 29-year-old arena, and avoid the non-hurricane-related stadium issues their Major League Baseball brethren, the Tampa Bay Rays, have faced. The Lightning’s lease at the publicly owned facility expires in 2037.

“This building is coming up on 30 years old, and there’s a real commitment to this building to enhance it and make sure it’s here for the next 20-25 years,” Vinik Sports Group CEO Steven Griggs said. “This partnership with Benchmark International is going to allow us to do a number of those things, and we’re working hard with [Hillsborough County] to make sure that this building is a world-class building for the next round of NCAA events or USA Gymnastics, or SEC or ACC, as well as concerts.”

Lightning fans will have the opportunity to participate in the changes made by the deal. The team plans a series of free community events set for mid-October and other promotions ahead of the 2025-26 season. Additional sponsorship announcements, including new food and beverage experiences in collaboration with Oak View Group, will be announced at a later time.

The added bonus for fans and the Tampa community that came with the deal with Benchmark International includes joint community initiatives with more than $3 million in non-profit financial contributions in the Tampa Bay area.

New Broadcast Deal

In May, the Lightning announced it had partnered with Scripps Sports to broadcast games over the air and free to fans, starting this season. The move allowed the Lightning to move on from the Diamond Sports Group, which operates the Bally Sports networks. In 2024, Diamond agreed to broadcast Lightning and other NHL games while it attempted to emerge from Chapter 11 bankruptcy, giving fans a stable source for their broadcasts.

The good news for Lightning fans is that Scripps Sports will continue to use the familiar broadcast team of Dave Randorf on play-by-play, Brian Engblom as color analyst, and Gabby Shirley reporting rinkside. The partnership between Scripps and the Lightning will also provide co-produced content that will give fans one-of-a-kind insight into the team and players on and off the ice.

Brian Engblom will continue to be a part of the Lightning broadcast team in the new deal with Scripps Sports. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

Scripps Sports will carry the Lightning on WXPX-TV. The station, known as The Spot – Tampa Bay 66, began carrying news and entertainment programming on July 1, after changing to become an independent station as a result of the deal. The Lightning were the fourth NHL team that Scripps struck a deal with, joining the Florida Panthers, Vegas Golden Knights, and Utah Mammoth.

Award Winning Fan Experience

This deal could also improve the fan experience at the arena, something that is intriguing, as the event production crew at Benchmark International Arena was recognized for having the NHL’s best game presentation during the 2024-25 season.

With a busy summer of deals that were made on and off the ice, fans can continue to expect excellence from the team on the ice as well as a pleasant and entertaining experience away from the ice.