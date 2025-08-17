Laine’s Career Almost Ended, Kadri Speaks on Olympics & More NHL Rumours

In today’s NHL rumour rundown, we look at Patrik Laine and how his career almost came to an end before a strong bounce-back into the league. Elsewhere, Nazem Kadri of the Calgary Flames spoke about not being invited to Team Canada’s invitees list for the 2026 Milan Olympics. Finally, after being selected in the top five of the 2025 NHL Entry Draft, Utah Mammoth prospect Caleb Desnoyers is set to miss some time after wrist surgery.

Laine Almost Hung Up Skates in Columbus

In an interview with Helsingin Sanomat, Laine spoke about his offseason, including his wedding in Florida, his visit to Finland, and how his NHL career was in jeopardy at one point.

When it comes to training in the offseason, players often take a few weeks of vacation, and then, as the middle of August hits, it is time to get back to training and working out. That is the case for Laine this offseason, but he had just a short stint of time in his home country, Finland. He says that after having a few things to recover from in each of the past few offseasons, he is finally healthy for a summer and can give it his all.

In January of 2024, Laine took a leave of absence and entered the NHL/NHLPA Player Assistance Program, and shared the following statement:

Dear fans and supporters,

I wanted to take a moment to address my need to step away from the game for a while. After careful consideration and discussions with my support network and the team, I have recognized the importance of prioritizing my mental health and well-being. Hockey has been my passion and my life, but I have come to realize that in order to perform at my best, I need to take this time to focus on myself. I am grateful for the understanding and support of my team, the league, and our fans during this time. I look forward to returning to the ice with a clear minc and renewed energy. Thank you for respecting my privacy during this time and for your continued support. With love, Patty Patrik Laine via Instagram regarding his leave of absence in Jan. 2024

In the recent interview with Helsingin Sanomat, Laine told the site, “I told the GM and agents a few times that I was quitting, I just couldn’t do it anymore…It’s good that it’s gotten to this point. Now I’m enjoying life and hockey again after a long time. It’s nice to be able to push myself. A lot of work has been done.”.

After joining the Montreal Canadiens in the 2024 offseason, the change of scenery and a young, fun team, Laine suffered what looked to be a season-ending knee injury in preseason, but he ultimately returned to the ice just a few months into the season.

Kadri “Deserves A Chance” With Canada’s Olympic Team

The Athletic’s Julien McKenzie wrote an article, speaking with Kadri regarding the lack of invitation to Team Canada for the Olympics. Kadri previously expressed his confusion about the decision, commenting on an Instagram post showcasing the players invited. (from Nazem Kadri talks Hockey Canada Olympic camp snub: ‘I deserve a chance’, The Athletic, Aug. 15, 2025)

In the interview with McKenzie, Kadri stated, “I feel like I deserve a chance…I think over the last few seasons I’ve certainly proven that with my statistics and the winning pedigree. I think it speaks for itself.”.

The past four seasons have been some of the best of Kadri’s career. He has set new career-highs, he has taken on a leadership role, and has been a very reliable top-six center. There is absolutely a case for Kadri to be on the team, let alone an invite to camp.

McKenzie asked Kadri about the comment on Instagram, which consisted of a trio of question marks, and Kadri said, “It could help, or hurt, I’m not quite sure. It’s not as serious as most people thought it was. I just thought I’d create a little stir. Like I mentioned, I would absolutely love to be on that team. I think I should be in consideration.”.

Desnoyers May Have More to Offer After Wrist Surgery

Any player drafted in the top five of a draft certainly has a lot of promise, and after dominating the Quebec Maritime Junior Hockey League (QMJHL), the Mammoth general manager, Bill Armstrong, announced that Desnoyers is going to miss around three months after wrist surgery.

Desnoyers was a key part of the Moncton Wildcats’ playoff run, winning the QMJHL championship and earning playoff MVP. Desnoyers was picked fourth overall by the Mammoth, but he could have been picked higher, and may have more upside than originally believed. Desnoyers stated that his wrist was really bothering him all of last season, and for a playmaking prospect like he is, having any discomfort in the wrist can be detrimental.

“Pretty much anything you can imagine you need your hands for hockey was affected by [the wrist injuries],” Desnoyers said during the NHL Scouting Combine in June. “Lucky enough I have a good staff, good facilities, and my therapist in Moncton is excellent. So I just did a lot of treatments to help me get through it and give it 100 percent every night.” from NHL.com

Following the wrist surgery, it is expected that Desnoyers will return to Moncton for another season; however, the decision on his future hasn’t been announced for certain.